Delicious Food Gifts That’ll Impress ~Literally~ Anyone Who Likes to Eat

I think’s a solid assumption to say that almost everyone I know loves to eat. Sure, some of them don’t like to actually cook the food that they consume, but they enjoy the final results nonetheless. Just like free samples passed out at your local grocery store, edible food gifts are definitely the best receive (in my humble opinion, of course—feel free to LMK if you disagree.) While chocolate boxes in luxe wrapping paper and the go-to fancy bottle of pinot noir or champagne are always pretty safe gift options to give on basically any occasion or holiday, there are actually plenty of less obvious and more unique food, dessert, and beverage gifts that will make surely satisfy the taste buds of the giftee in question, and of course, are far less likely to be re-gifted to someone on their own holiday shopping list.

From deluxe readymade cakes delivered in temperature-controlled packaging so they can be shipped right to their door to gut-healthy, probiotic-spiked popcorn tins that they’d probably never buy for themselves but will undoubtedly enjoy, scroll through below to check out the best edible gifts for food lovers besides the basic AF gift baskets curated by some rando and last-minute alcohol options that you definitely already knew about.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Milk Bar Cake

Who doesn’t like a gourmet cake delivered right to their door (or handed off IRL)? It’s also available in gluten-free and different flavors.

Truff Hot Sauce

I’ve gifted all of my neighbors with this truffle-infused hot sauce and let’s just say no one was disappointed. Plus, the packaging is so chic it may as well be a perfume bottle.

Sakara Life Popcorn Trio

Tasty popcorn that’s dusted with gut-boosting probiotics? I mean, is this not the perfect gift for your wellness-obsessed friends?

Sugarfina Champagne Bears Cocktail Kit

Sugarfina gummies and champagne are played out, but this combo kit feels fresh and fun.

Kin Euphorics Elixir

For those on your list who obtain from alcohol, Kin’s luxe, this adaptogen-enhanced tonic is a bar cart-friendly alternative that they’ll adore.

Jot Ultra Coffee

Seriously, ever since I first tried this bottled coffee I’ve been hooked. All it takes is one tablespoon of the liquid coffee to make the perfect cup of joe (hot or iced).

Italian Cheese Making Kit

This DIY cheese-making kit is perfect for formage aficionados.

Hung Bloodies Bloody Mary Cocktail Mix

For anyone who loves a boozy brunch (or a good old hair of the dog remedy), this kit is it.

Thistle

For all of the plant-based folks on your list this year—trust me, they’ll love it. I’m not even vegan and I’m now obsessed with this delivery service.