Under-The-Radar Meal Delivery Services to Elevate Your WFH Lunch Lineup

Love it or hate it, many of us are still working from home—and might be for quite a while longer—which means we have a little more time on our hands to explore trying and cooking new meals. Sure, ordering takeout or prepared meals via Postmates or Uber Eats is always a reasonably solid option, but if you’re like me and have realized that the majority of the money you’ve shelled out during the pandemic has literally gone directly to pricey contactless restaurant and lazy-day fast food orders, you may also be looking to pull back a bit on relying on these delivery apps to feed you, whether because you’re looking to save money or just trying to get back on track with healthier eating habits.

While many of us are familiar with some of the O.G. meal prep delivery and subscription serves like Hello Fresh, there are plenty of newer and more under-the-radar options the market that also deliver ready-to-cook and perfectly portioned ingredients that won’t put such a dent in your wallet, and will help you get back in the kitchen. Sure, they may not be quite as budget-friendly as shopping for your own groceries, but they’re ridiculously convenient nonetheless. Plus, these services are the perfect option for beginner chefs like me that want to dabble in the “culinary arts”, but still need just a little more help in the kitchen than the average person (hey, at least I’ve graduated from microwavable burritos, y’all!). Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite lesser-known food delivery services to try out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’re not ready to give up restaurant food, but still want to get back into the habit of actually cooking food for yourself, Goldbelly’s premium meal kits are the perfect in-between solution. The delivery service offers ready-to-kit meal kits from some of the best eateries and chefs around the country for pretty reasonable price points. You can also filter results based on not only your region, but also by diet type, category, and price point, so there’s seriously something for everyone.

For those who just are simply *not* ready to graduate from the microwave to the stove and oven right now (or ever, we won’t judge) but don’t want to consume the excess sodium and preservative frozen meals often contains, it’s time to give Freshly a try. Basically, it’s a weekly subscription service that delivers fresh (not frozen) meals made by a legit chef that can be heated up and ready to eat in just three minutes. Because it’s all about balance, baby.

Offering customizable meals starting at just $10.99 for dinner dishes, Sun Basket’s ridiculously easy and hassle-free food delivery makes it easy to cook simple, high-quality, and tasty dishes without breaking the bank or requiring top chef status culinary skills. Offering a vast selection of fresh and delicious meals suitable for a wide range of diets, from vegan to paleo, Freshly makes it easy to eat clean and organic without having to spend a fortune. Plus, new members are eligible for $35 off their first order!

My neighbor, ex-boyfriend, and obviously me are all addicted to Territory Food’s super fresh, tasty, and microwave-friendly meals. They. are. so. good. The meal delivery service often teams up with local, top-rated restaurants like Los Angeles based eateries Gracias Madre and Cafe Gratitude (along with their ongoing partnership with Bravo’s Top Chef Chef Eric) and there’s always a new rotation of meal options that changes every week, so you never get bored or run out of new items to try. Of course, if you do happen to be addicted to a meal, there’s always permanent menu offerings (my favorite is the Keto Grilled Salmon with Cauliflower and Broccoli) that vary depending on your region.

Perfect for all the vegans and vegetarians out there, Vegin’ Out’s mouth-watering plant-based delivery plans offer oil-free, low-sodium, and nutritionally-dense meals with a huge variety of subscription options, from single or bi-weekly delivery options to 21-day cleanse plans. They also a yummy selection of meal add-ons, allowing you to add vegan breakfasts, sides, green juice, and desserts to your order for a small fee.