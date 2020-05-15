Classic Foldover Purses That Are Functional and Fashionable

If you’re looking for a small simple bag, you can end your search now. Foldover purses give you easy access to your belongings, which means you can whip out your phone in five seconds flat. You won’t have to deal with unzipping or digging, either. The main compartments of these purses might not be very large, but there’s plenty of space to store your essentials plus a couple of lip color options. A girl needs a selection to get her through the day. These lightweight foldovers are adjustable. If you like being able to switch from crossbody to clutch at the drop of a hat, these purses all have removable straps, proving that even fashion is optimized these days.

Available in neutrals or sometimes a variety of colors, foldover bags can easily become your go-to school or work tote, especially if you tend to carry around a wallet, keys and phone. This type of bag is great for everyday, casual hangouts, traveling, outdoor adventures and even a night out in the city.

We rounded up the best foldover bags that you can find. For fashionistas who are eco- and animal-conscious, two of our three picks are made out of vegan leather, too. Two of our bags have zippered foldover pockets, which you can store even more cosmetics or a pair of chic sunglasses in. You won’t want to leave the house without one of these adaptable purses again.

1. B BRENTANO Fold-Over Bag

This fashionable bag, which is made out of vegan leather and features gold metal accents, fits a wallet, phone and a small amount of cosmetics. There are also three card slots, in case you go wallet-less and want easy access to your cards. But the best part about this purse is that it can either be a foldover clutch, crossbody, shoulder bag or a wristlet purse. The bag has an attachment and adjustable shoulder strap. There’s also a detachable wristlet strap. It comes in 21 colors and patterns, ranging from red to leopard sand gold.

2. Coach Foldover Clutch Crossbody Bag

On days when you don’t want to bring your entire life along in a bag, this Coach purse is the perfect foldover bag. With a small metal closure on the fold, this compact purse can safely store your phone, eight cards, some cash and a few lipsticks in the inside zip pocket. The strap is detachable, so you could also carry this crossbody as a clutch. The signature soft pebbled leather Coach bag comes in sage (pictured), taupe, black, black/wine, chalk and midnight.

3. GLADDON Small Crossbody Bags

This might look like a little bag, but it can fit a lot of your stuff in it. In addition to the main compartment, the foldover has a zipper and is openable, so you can put your wallet, some sunglasses or other headphones in there. You can stand the foldover pouch upright to put large items, like a planner, in it. The pocket does still zip closed, and you won’t need to worry about your valuables falling out. This purse comes in brown or blue and has gold accents.