These Folding Treadmills Are The Perfect Solution For Indoor Runs At Home—& They’re On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a newbie or a long-term marathon runner (or like me, and simply enjoying walking at an incline as my workout of choice) having an at-home workout setup is ultra-convenient for the times when you can’t make it to your gym and don’t want to run outdoors. While I love to run outside, rain and safety are two factors that often hold me back from pounding the pavement. Unfortunately, treadmills are obviously not the sleekest when it comes to indoor fitness equipment, and standard models are certainly not cheap.

Fortunately, ultra-compact folding treadmills exist to help you stay on top of your workout goals—even if you live in a super tiny studio apartment like myself. These budget-friendly alternatives are the perfect solution for at-home runs, and they’re so easy to fold up and stow away in the closet when you’re finished using them.

Aside from the other assortment of benefits these junior-sized treadmills have to offer, they’ll also help keep you accountable. Sure, if it’s raining cats and dogs outside, you have an instant (and valid) excuse to miss your morning jog. And of course, if you have an early conference call from home, does it really make sense to add the additional commute time it’ll take to make it to the gym? My guess is no. But with one of these little guys, you won’t have a reason to dodge your exercise of the day. Convinced that you need a folding treadmill of your own? See below for a few of our favorite affordable models.

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill with Bluetooth Spealer

Looking for a small treadmill that’s equipped with all the upgrades you’re used to at your gym? GoPlus’s electric foldable treadmill just may be the one. It’s designed with a bluetooth speaker to adjust speed and incline levels, as well as offering 15 pre-set workouts to keep you engaged (and keep you from getting bored). It also tracks speed, heart rate, distance, and time.

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill in Black

For those that love to walk and jog on an incline, this compact treadmill is designed with a manual incline feature (three different levels) so you can adjust the resistance easily. It’s also equipped with 12 different pre-set run setting to help you switch up your routine and avoid getting stuck in a rut. The clear LCD display also keeps track of your pulse, speed, distance and time.

The perfect compact treadmill for those who work from home but want to ensure they’re getting their steps in for the day, this advanced walker machine is engineered with Bluetooth functionality and features an LCD screen.

UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill

Slim storage, perfect for storing underneath your desk at work or in your home office. If you like to get your steps in, this is the perfect product for you to keep around—walk while you type up some emails or watch your favorite television show.