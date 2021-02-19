These Space-Saving Folding Desks Make WFH Life So Much Better

Scroll To See More Images

Well, I bet no one thought that we’d be working from home for so long, now did they? If you have a small apartment and don’t have room to keep a desk, it’s possible that a folding desk could be the solution to your space struggles. Picture it: when you’re done working, you can simply put your desk away. That’s a game-changer.

My bedroom is also my office, which is less than ideal, but that’s the case for many people who work in major cities where offices are still closed. When I rented my apartment, I never thought I’d be working from home for so long! Even when I did work from home pre-pandemic, I always went to the coffee shop down the street. Working in my apartment was never the plan—but a folding desk could change that for good.

Now, these aren’t anything like the plastic folding tables you find at parties. These are legitimately stylish desks that can be folded down and easily stored. That means, when work is over, you have the option to put your desk up against a wall or in a closet and reclaim your space. Plus, not having to stare at your desk and thank about how much work you have to do every night will reduce anxiety for sure.

I rounded up the best folding desks of all sorts—think super small ones, floating desks and fancy writing desks galore. There’s something for every aesthetic, whether you like glam vibes or something more low-key and simple. All of the desks on this list collapse or fold into the wall, so they won’t intrude on your valuable square footage ever again.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

White Marble Desk

Just because it’s a folding desk doesn’t mean it can’t be glam. This white marble foldable desk has enough room for your computer, planner, coffee mug and water bottle. It even has hooks for your bag, headphones and more.

Natural Wood Writing Desk

This vintage-style desk is perfect for aspiring writers and busy college students alike. The desk is easy to set up and put away. Plus, it even has a shelf and drawer, so you can decorate it while class (or work) is in session.

Modern Black & Teak Desk

This stylish collapsible desk is a fab workspace. Plus, the adjustable legs make it easy to set up at the perfect height for any chair you pull over.

Vintage-Inspired Writing Desk

This little folding desk certainly looks inviting and even has enough space to put knick-knacks. You’ll love the way this desk looks in your apartment, so much so that you may not end up ever folding it up!

White Floating Desk

If you barely have space for a collapsible desk, consider this floating desk. It folds up onto the wall after you’re finished working or studying, so it won’t take up any valuable floor space.

Sturdy Desk With Keyboard Tray

This desk will feel like an upgrade from your actual office. It has a pull-out keyboard tray, which will give you extra space to work. The natural wood desk might not look foldable, but you can flatten and store it easily.

Folding Desk With USB Ports

You won’t need to pull out your tool kit to assemble this white oak and steel desk. All you need to do is take it out of the box! This simple desk even has two USB ports, so you can charge your phone and one other device while working.

White Floating Desk With Shelves

If you want your furniture to serve multiple purposes, you’ll love this floating, folding desk. When you unfold the desk, which looks like a tall cabinet, it reveals a ton of little shelves—24, in fact. If that wasn’t enough, the desk also comes with a chalkboard, so you can write your to-do list every day.

Sleek Folding Desk

This versatile little desk comes in three different colorways, so you can find one that matches your aesthetic. Plus, when you move to a new place, packing this baby up in your moving van will be a breeze.

Easy-to-Assemble Folding Desk

You can have your mini-office set up in seconds with this gray folding desk. It comes assembled straight out of the box! There’s even a top tier for your succulent collection or a small vase.