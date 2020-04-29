Modern Flower Vases That Make Any Bouquet Look Instagram-Ready

When you buy or receive flowers, you want to make sure that you have a place to display them. Sometimes, the vases that floral arrangements are delivered in are not your style and might look more at home at your grandma’s house. Or, perhaps, you bought flowers for yourself, because why not? #TreatYourself. You don’t need an excuse to pick up a bouquet. It can be an act of self-care for some people to regularly display flowers in your home.

Regardless, you don’t want to get home with your fresh, carefully selected crop of flowers to find out that you’ll have to put them in the bottle of red wine you finished last night or an old glass cup from college. That isn’t going to look great on Instagram, after all.

Vases are the perfect accessory for your flowers, and every grown woman should have at least one — just in case. The modern, minimalistic vases we’ve selected below are guaranteed to fit in with your decor style. You won’t find any elaborate crystal vases in this round-up. We found the best flower vases that are both practical and stylish. For big flower fans, you might be best suited to a clear vase, so your flowers can do all of the talking. If you only get flowers sporadically, you might want to check out a more aesthetically-driven option that can hold its own weight as a chic design piece sans flowers.

1. Jusalpha Ceramic Vase

If your decor style is understated and minimal, this vase is a great addition to your table, counter or dresser. This white, modern vase is made out of fine china and finished with a glossy glaze. At just two inches wide, the flower vase probably can’t hold the biggest bouquet or flower arrangement. It’s an ideal pick for people who only intend on adding a handful of blooms to it. The vase can also stand on its own.

2. Rivet Rustic Stoneware Vase

If you want a rustic, simple vibe to your vase, this Rivet vase will check off both of those boxes. At four inches in diameter and nine inches tall, the stoneware flower vase is a mix of bronze and white on the outside and dark gray on the inside. The great thing about this piece is that it looks striking with or without flowers, so if it’s temporarily empty, it won’t look strange in your room. The plant holder comes in silver, bronze and coral color options as well as six total planter and vase sizes.

3. Royal Imports Flower Vase

This is not your mother’s crystal vase. If you still want a vase that looks like glass, but don’t want all of the frills of the old-fashioned crystal, you should consider this vase from Royal Imports. It’s made out of high-quality acrylic, so if it falls off the table, it’ll survive. It’s a no-fuss vase, but it’ll make sure all of the attention is on your bouquet, not the vase itself. There are even seven different size options to fit your flower needs.