The Best Flower Delivery Services To Send & Brighten Up Someone’s Day

There’s truly nothing like a fresh bouquet of flowers. They easily and effectively brighten up a room, smell seriously wonderful and can instantly put a smile on your face. Although, if you’re stuck at home, heading to a florist to pick out a bouquet can be a bit difficult—which is why we rounded up the best flower delivery services you can use to gift a loved one (or yourself!!) some gorgeous flowers. Sending flowers is such an easy way to make someone’s day just a little bit sweeter, and these delivery services make it even simpler.

You don’t have to be an expert in flower arranging—Although many of these sites do give you the option to create your own custom bouquets!—to find a stunning floral arrangement anyone would love to receive. These flower delivery services expertly put together bouquets for you, so all you have to do is pick your favorite. Then, anxiously await its arrival straight to your doorstep. Simple. As. That.

Whether you want to send some flowers for Mother’s Day, as a gift to a friend going through a hard time or simply because they’re beautiful, these flower delivery services have every flower, every type of arrangement and every price-point you could ever hope to want. Below, you’ll find 11 (Yes, 11!) different flower delivery services—because we all need options, OK? Some offer next-day or same-day delivery, some source from local florists so you can support small businesses but all of the delivery services below are chock-full of stunning bouquets ready to brighten someone’s day. You truly can’t go wrong, so go ahead and snag a flower arrangement or two for a loved one or yourself.

From the unique and stunning to classic and beautiful, Urban Stems definitely has whatever type of flowers you could ever want. Plus, they even offer next-day or same-day delivery for many of their incredible bouquets. This is the perfect opportunity to gift a loved one something to brighten their home.

Whether you’re a fan of bright and cheery sunflowers or trendy dyed roses, From You Flowers is here to make sure everyone in your life feels loved. They offer three sizes in all their bouquets—regular, deluxe and premium—so you can choose the right fit for your budget. Many of their bouquets are also available for same-day delivery, so don’t worry if you’re a last-minute gifter!

The Bouqs Co. is chock-full of beautiful flowers, yes, but they’re also farm-fresh and eco-friendly as well. You can feel good gifting these gorgeous bouquets to your loved ones. They also offer same-day delivery on so many of their flowers—along with plenty under-$50 bouquet options from which to choose.

At Floom, you can snag all your favorite flowers along with stunning and unique arrangements. In addition, though, Floom also carries cacti and other indoor plants—the perfect gift for a loved one with a green thumb. They source from local florists, so you’re always getting beautiful plants and flowers from nearby.

Not only can you send these gorgeous bouquets from Floraqueen to your loved ones—no matter where they may live—but you can also send along a free message with your flowers. This way, you can tell someone how you feel with both a stunning arrangement and your words. A personalized message makes this gift even more special.

No matter your budget, Florists.com has the perfect bouquet ready for you to send. They have myriad cheap flowers collections that are low in price—but still high in quality. The flower delivery service also has options to send gift baskets including fruit and other treats, in case you want to add on an extra gift for your loved ones.

From gorgeous potted plants and flowers to stunning classic bouquets that would brighten up anyone’s home, FTD is full of swoon-worthy floral gifts. Many of the blooms last up to 12 weeks, too! You even have the option to add a box of chocolates or even a sweet card to your purchase, so you can make it a truly memorable delivery.

While Enjoy Flowers works primarily as a flower subscription service, you can also send a one-time bouquet to someone you love. Included in each delivery is hand-tied bouquet, flower food for fresher blooms, instructions for how to care for the flowers and a personalized card for gifts. You always have the option, too, to gift someone a subscription to Enjoy Flowers, so they can get fresh blooms all the time.

What makes Global Rose unique is the fact that they sell wholesale flowers—which ultimately means the prices are lower than if you’re shopping retail prices. Because of this, you can purchase more flowers for a lower cost. So go ahead and snag an extra-big bouquet for someone you love.

Whether it’s fresh and fun bouquets for mom or a chic new houseplant for you, 1-800-Flowers is a one-stop-shop for everything green (and pink, and yellow, and red…). You can shop arrangements directly from the site or purchase a one-of-a-kind bouquet designed by a local florist in your area. This way, you can have a unique arrangement hand-designed and sent to your loved one as a fun surprise.

If you’re really looking to go above and beyond, you can sign up a loved one (or yourself!) for a flower subscription from BloomsyBox. Each month, BloomsyBox will hand-pick unique blooms and send them right to your door. There are myriad plans from which to choose, too—including a roses-only subscription, for those who are partial to this classic flower. Of course, you can also send a single bouquet, if you don’t want to commit to a subscription yet.

