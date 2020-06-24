Full-Sized Floor Mirrors to Elevate Your Space

Scroll To See More Images

A full-length, statement mirror is one of the best home decor investments one can make. These incredibly transformative pieces not only allows you to get a full and accurate view when you’re getting dressed, but they can also give your space a multitude of elevated optical illusions, while also making your space look brighter and bigger. From reflecting light from your windows to illuminate dimly-lit spaces, to subtly opening up a room by bouncing light around the space full-sized mirrors are definitely a worthy home upgrade that you won’t regret spending your money on.

Whether you’re keen on minimalism or tend to opt for eclectic statement pieces, there’s a huge variety of styles to choose from. From rustic wood framed varieties to vintage-inspired gilded models with ornamental accents, there’s a leaning mirror to suit any interior design style and any budget. Ready to give your place an instant revamp with just one chic piece? Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite full-body floor mirrors that won’t break the bank.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Barnyard Designs Long Decorative Wall Mirror

This rustic-style floor mirror gives a chic dose of farmhouse appeal to any interior. This charming mirror can be mounted, but it’s also heavy and sturdy enough to lean against the wall of your liking as well.

2. H&A Full Length Floor Mirror

This ornate accent mirror gives you a full-body view, while also opening up your space and bouncing light around for a brighter look. It’s also designed with shatter-proof protection for extra safety.

3. NeuType Full Length Mirror

This minimalist floor mirror is a great statement piece for any home decor style. It’s designed with a protective shatter-prone membrane to prevent cracks and damage.