The Best Flat Sandals to Wear When Your Feet Have Fuc*ing Had It

For all of summer’s salubrious powers in other respects—glowier skin, vitamin D, shoulders that aren’t hunched over a computer 12 hours a day—the season has an uncanny ability to wreak havoc on your feet.

At a time when pedicures are, if not mandatory, then certainly generally appreciated, suddenly your feet seem to need them once a week. Blisters pop up in places you didn’t even know could get blisters—the inner arch? How?!—and even your most forgiving pair of shoes leave you wincing after a while.

We’re only two weeks into summer, technically speaking, and already I’ve managed to sprain my big toe (note to self: slides and subway stairs do not mix), amass an assortment of half-healed cuts and blisters, and go through half the Band-Aids in my bathroom drawer. But all is not lost: After years of living in a city where the usual mode of transportation is your own two legs, I’ve realized the key to making it through the summer is to diversify.

Don’t kid yourself and think that what’s comfy on the first day of June will still be painless come the Fourth of July. With a collection of sandals—all with heels under an inch, because we’re talking about walking shoes here—you’re pretty much guaranteed to find at least one pair that doesn’t pinch or chafe every time.

Ahead, shop 25 pairs of flat sandals—slide, ankle-strap, and gladiator—that’ll make getting dressed this summer a whole lot easier.

1 of 25

Slide

Reese Varigated Denim Sandal, $62 (was $88); at Yosi Samra

Slide

Gucci Horsebit-Detailed Leather Slides, $550; at Net-a-Porter

Slide

Proud Mary Recycled Denim Two-Strap Sandal, $120; at Accompany

Slide

Peter Pilotto Geometric Suede Flat Sandals, $201 (were $503); at Matches Fashion

Slide

Jane Sandal, $135 (was $195); at Ceri Hoover

Slides

Caelum Slide Sandal, $235; at The Palatines

Slide

Sliders, $49; at Charles Keith

Slide

Simone Rocha Embellished Patent Leather Slides, $458 (were $655); at My Theresa

Slide

Rope Accent Low Heel Slippers, $28 (were $41); at Style Nanda

Ankle-Strap

Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria Leather Sandals, $178; at Matches Fashion

Ankle-Strap

Jeffrey Campbell Pulau Suede Sandal, $135; at Nasty Gal

Ankle-Strap

Flower Appliqué Sandals, $34.99 (were $69.99); at Mango

Ankle-Strap

Martiniano Transparent Leather Cristal Sandal, $345; at Lyst

Ankle-Strap

Olga Sandals, $180; at Cecelia New York

Ankle-Strap

Newport Sandals, $189; at Matt Bernson

Ankle-Strap

Carrie Forbes Tama Sandal, $221.99 (was $295); at Need Supply Co.

Ankle-Strap

Cross-Strap Leather Sandal, $85; at & Other Stories

Gladiator/Lace-Up

Factual Tie-Leg Sandals, $41; at ASOS

Gladiator/Lace-Up

Menodemosso Pleat Sandal, $198; at W Concept

Gladiator/Lace-Up

Braided Gladiator Lace-Up Sandal, $99; at Soludos

Gladiator/Lace-Up

Avec Moderation White Shearling Ankle-Strap Sandals, $350; at Avenue 32

Gladiator/Lace-Up

Braided Sandal, $180; at Free People

Gladiator/Lace-Up

Rag & Bone Mara Sandal, $284.75 (was $425); at Nordstrom

Gladiator/Lace-Up

Saskia Strappy Sandal, $250; at Loeffler Randall

Gladiator/Lace-Up

Stuart Weitzman Romanflat Denim Gladiator Sandal, $445; at Neiman Marcus

