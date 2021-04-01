I Tried Styling Flared Jeans & Fell In Love With These 4 Pairs

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like me—slowly easing your way back into wearing jeans to feel somewhat normal again—then you’re probably on the lookout for what’s trending in the denim world. When I saw the notorious low-rise jean trend creeping its way back onto shelves, I immediately sought out other trendy jeans I could try instead (because low-rise denim is simply never happening for me, sorry). Behold, flared jeans, another somewhat-intimidating denim trend that I was way more willing to experiment with.

I love the idea of a good pair of flared jeans, but finding the perfect flared width and the right shoes to style them with can be a tricky sitch. Still, I was up for the challenge of styling flared jeans and tracking down the best pairs on the market. So many brands are offering flared jeans right now, so I tested a few and narrowed it down to my top four pairs from Mavi, Wrangler, Zara and DL1961.

I took on the challenge of styling each pair differently from head to toe and I must say, I think I did a pretty good job. Not only do I feel somewhat normal wearing jeans again instead of matching sweatsuits, but this new style looks and feels cooler than the usual boyfriend jeans I wore pre-pandemic.

What did I learn after putting these jeans to the test? Do not be intimidated when styling the flared denim trend! It is easier than you think and it’s fun to change it up after living in sweats for the past year. The unique silhouette consisting of a high-rise waist, slim thighs and a flare below the knee makes every body shape look great. And if you think you’re too short, trust me—there are ways to personalize your flares to work for you!

Read on to see how I styled my four favorite pairs of flared denim. Trust me, try them out and you’ll be strutting the street like a ’70s queen in no time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Zara Wide Leg Full Length Ripped Jeans

A.K.A., the TikTok jeans. I am OBSESSED with these. These are what sparked my interest in flared jeans in the first place, since everyone on the app was wearing them (and I’m a sucker for a good TikTok trend). Shorter girls, do not let the length of these deter you—it’s an easy snip snip to achieve your perfect flared denim!

I love the rips in the knees, the high waist and the light wash. I paired these with lug-sole boots for some height and added a little edge with this black leather blazer. On more low-key days, I also wear these jeans with an oversize sweatshirt and chunky sneakers. 10/10 either way!

Wrangler Westward 626 High Rise Bootcut Jean

Similar to Levi’s, Wrangler is a denim classic brand, so I knew they’d have some great flared styles for me to try. These are a bit stiffer than your average jean, but I’d say they’re the perfect starter flare, especially since the flare itself is a bit more subtle. Being 5’9”, I have longer legs, so these fell right at my ankles. I do wish they were a bit longer, but this gave me the ability to pair them with a shoe I could show off, as it wouldn’t be hidden by the flared hem.

I paired these with my go-to Air Force 1s and a green-on-green look with a Zara bag and button-up shirt. I could also see these being styled completely differently and paired with a strappy lace-up heel, since they really show off your shoe selection. These are definitely the most casual flared jeans of the bunch, but a pair I will add to my “good jeans” rotation nonetheless.

DL1962 Bridget Boot High Rise Instasculpt Jeans

The total opposite of the stiffer Wranglers, these feel like leggings! They are so stretchy and soft, perfect for transitioning from our beloved sweatpants back to denim. These elongate my legs since they are tightest at the top and flare nicely right to the floor.

What’s so great about these jeans in particular is that they include a printed guideline inside the jean to cut shorter if you need a little less length. I was set, but I love the option for shorter shoppers! I paired these with a ’70s-inspired heeled white boot to give me more height and make my legs look even longer. Since the wash is right in the middle of the spectrum, I find these to be incredibly versatile.

Mavi Joy Light Denim High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

These Mavi jeans are of my all-time favorite pairs of flares. The detail of the built-in denim belt changes the whole look, so I styled these with my super-trendy white platform Converse sneakers. Since these flares are so wide around my feet and sometimes skim the floor, I opted for a platform shoe to give some more height and lift the hem up. I wanted to show off the belt as well, so I chose a yellow crop and a matching (also trending) yellow cardi from Zara.