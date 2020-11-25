All the Leggings & Activewear to Gift Your Gym-Obsessed Friend

I’m pretty sure leggings have been the low-key hero of 2020. And if you’re anything like me, your legging drawer has been working overtime. For this reason I firmly believe there is no better time to re-stock than right now (and I’m pretty sure your gym-obsessed bestie would back me up on that).

It’s not just leggings that have gotten me this far—other comfy, stylish activewear pieces deserve the credit, too. Sports bras (for working out and lounging around sans-underwire) get an honorable mention, as do matched hoodie-and-jogger sets. But if you’re looking for a wardrobe refresh or want to find the perfect gift for your gym-obsessed bestie, Nike has you covered. The activewear brand is a mainstay for athletes, street style stars and those of us who always intend to hit the pavement or press play on a virtual workout after a long day of WFH.

This holiday season, the house of Swoosh has outdone itself. I’m living for the luxe leggings in gorgeous metallic rose gold or with a subtle monochromatic velour trim and I can’t wait relive the 90s with a micro-backpack and hip pack. Keep reading for 15 pairs of leggings and other activewear from Nike they (or you) won’t be able to stop wearing.

One Luxe Legging

No matter what kind of workouts you’re into, these versatile and silky-soft leggings will keep you covered and supported. And since they’re available in 13 shades and up to size 3X in select colors, you can gift one to every person in your crew.

Shimmer 7/8 Tights

Being extra isn’t just for your personality. These shimmery rose gold leggings make the perfect statement whether you’re doing a virtual workout or lounging on the couch.

Velour 7/8 Yoga Tight

These yoga tights fit like a second skin and the velour trim detailing around the waist and down the leg add a perfectly understated touch. Plus, the material is made of at least 75% of recycled polyester fibers, so you can namaste knowing your Savasana is sustainable.

Cropped Plus-Size Running Pants

We might have just found the perfect pair of running pants. From the breathable mesh paneling and cropped length to the drawstring waist and hidden pocket, they have it all.

Indy Luxe Light-Support Sports Bra

This is the most ladylike sports bra we’ve ever seen. The lightweight support is perfect for low-impact workouts—or when you just want to feel pretty, ok?

7/8 Plus-Size Swoosh Run Running Tight

If you’re in the market for an ankle-length running tight with reflective Swooshes for safety in a sweat-wicking fabric, well you’ve come to the right place. This tight checks all those boxes and is available up to size 3X.

Yoga Luxe Plus-Size Crop Tank

A crop tank is a workout must-have. The gently compressive fabric of this Yoga Luxe tank is breathable while Dri-FIT technology keeps the sweat away from your skin, so you stay cool as a cucumber—even during a HIIT workout.

Sportswear Essentials 1/4 Zip Hoodie

Quarter-zip hoodies made with French terry and soft fleece are the stuff of post-workout dreams.

Sportswear Essentials Fleece Pants

And in the year 2020, no hoodie is complete without the matching jogger-style sweatpants. The drawstring waits and ribbed cuffs add extra comfort and versatility.

Sportswear Trend Fleece Pants

Hats off to the genius designer who decided to take one of our favorite silhouettes—the wide-leg pant—and give it the sweat pant treatment. We need one in every color.

Sportswear Essentials Winterized Mini Backpack

Micro backpacks are the 90s accessory we are so glad decided to make a comeback this year, and this winterized version with two zippered pockets is the sporty take we needed.

Sportswear Tech Fleece Half-Zip Dress

Sweater dresses just got a major upgrade with this entry featuring tech fleece, a modern half-zip, and—bless up—pockets.

React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoes

The team at Nike knows a thing or two about creating a sleek AF running shoe. This one boasts lightweight foam and for a cushioned feel and the superior comfort of their signature Flyknit material.

Air Force 1 Crater Shoe

We love a street-style sneaker that can make just about any outfit cooler. From the Millennial blue-and-white upper to the playful, speckled outsole, this sneaker is sure to be a fast favorite for our next set of Reels.

Heritage Hip Pack

I personally file the “hip pack” in the same category as the scrunchie—more trends from the 90s I didn’t know I wanted to make a comeback. But of course, now I can’t live without either.

