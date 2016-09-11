10 Crucial Ways to Make Your Money Go Further: Save More, Spend Less, and Live Just as Well

Shout-out to the ladies who are already excellent at managing their money—I applaud and envy you; really, I do. I hope one day to be more like you; a natural spendthrift who diligently tracks her purchases, savings, and investments. But for now, I need a little help. Neither Mint nor self-help books seem to have resulted in lasting change (more like guilt-induced short-term reform). So instead, I’ve gathered some of our most helpful, cut-to-the-chase financial advice.

From tips from super-successful women who speak from experience, to smart ways to save cash on healthy eating, beauty buys, and your house, these 10 articles will leave you in a better financial place than you started.

Learn from, and be inspired by, these six talented and ambitious young women, each of whom launched booming businesses in their teens and 20s.

Even if you have an entry-level salary, there are ways to save money that don’t involve dining on ramen for the rest of your life. Two money pros break down 10 ways to keep your wallet (and your savings account) full.

While there are certain pieces that are definitely worth a splurge, sometimes, cheap shopping sites are exactly what you need to get your fashion fix. Here, 55 stores that won’t endanger your credit, from hidden shopping gems to the big brands every fashion girl should know, whether or not she’s on a tight budget.

While it’s key to know how to stick to a budget and manage your long-term finances, it’s also key to know easy tips and tricks to save a little immediate cash if you’re feeling short. Read on for 101 ways to save money today.

There are plenty of affordable home retailers that offer great-looking items that won’t come close to breaking your bank—and there’s enough variety in this list to satisfy every kind of taste, whether you’re into minimalism or midcentury modern.

We chatted with women who are so good at managing money, they made careers out of it. Gather top tips for saving money fast from accountants, executives, analysts, and traders.

It’s not impossible to decorate your home without dropping major bucks on expensive lamps, rugs, and décor of that ilk, or on the flip side feel like you need to furnish your apartment with floor-to-ceiling IKEA. Get tricks from two sisters who are experts in affordable décor.

Even if you’ve never much thought about your financial future, or if you live pay check to pay check, there are a few easy steps you can follow to set up a simple, starter budget that will set you up to kick some personal finance goals.

Like anything else, eating healthy on a shoestring takes a little planning, creativity, and good old-fashioned work. But when you consider the rewards—better health and more money!—we can guarantee that you’ll find it’s worth the effort.

Check out some of our favorites tips, from creating your own homemade products to finding beauty items that have multiple uses—all to help you get the most out of the beauty products that you have already.