Stylish File Cabinets to Complete Your Home Office Set-Up

Having scattered or loose papers everywhere can be frustrating. You can spend hours digging through random stacks of paper, desk drawers and backpacks for the very important paper you’re searching for… Only to find it in the most obvious place. Your life doesn’t have to be this way, though.

If you’re trying to cobble together a more professional WFH space because your couch or kitchen table doesn’t cut it anymore, file cabinets can help you keep you organized. They’re also great if you’re a college student juggling a heavy course load, obsessed with compiling cutouts for collages or looking for more storage.

The best file cabinets are compact and have wheels on the bottom of them. If you decide to rearrange your room, you won’t have to pick up a heavy file cabinet. You can wheel it to its new spot or out of sight when you’re done with the work week. The three file cabinets we selected go with different decor styles, ranging from classic to rustic. This way you can find something that suits your style. Two of our picks even have locks on them, which will keep snoops out of your stuff.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. DEVAISE 3-Drawer Mobile File Cabinet

File cabinets are not exciting, but these cabinets manage to be fun, modern and add a pop of color into your home office. This cool cabinet comes in blue, green, orange, white and black. It has a total of three drawers of different sizes. The bottom drawer can be used for hanging files, while the other two drawers are for office supplies and notebooks. You get two keys with this set to lock all three drawers.

2. Lorell File Cabinet

If you’ve got a lot of paperwork, this modern, understated black file cabinet should do the trick. Made out of steel, this rolling cabinet with a black enamel finish is 18 in. deep. This file cabinet is small enough to be rolled underneath a desk. You can put plenty of file folders in these two drawers. If you want to keep nosy people away from your confidential information, there are locks on each drawer.

3. BIRDROCK HOME Seagrass Rolling File Cabinet

If you don’t like the look of traditional or modern file cabinets, you can go with this option. This handwoven file organizer looks much more like a storage basket than anything else. It’s got little wheels on the bottom, so you can wheel it under your desk or into a closet to keep it out of sight. It’s got special rails to support the files you put in it. If you stop putting papers in there, this basket can be used for extra blankets or towels.