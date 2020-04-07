These Cozy Feather Beds Will Help You Score a Better Night’s Sleep

If you’re not clocking in hours of quality shut-eye every night, it’s time to reevaluate where you snooze — more specifically, your bed. The average person spends one third of their life sleeping, and that doesn’t even account for the hours you’ll spend trying to fall asleep. Therefore, bedding isn’t just the focal decor of a room; it’s where you rest, and the quality of that rest heavily relies on the mattress, sheets, pillows and blankets you lie on each night. So if you’re tossing and turning or waking up restless, we highly suggest treating yourself to a feather bed for a good night’s sleep.

Sleeping on a feather bed is like sleeping on a cloud. No, the term doesn’t refer to a bed made of literal feathers. Rather, feather beds are mattress toppers, a removable piece of bedding that adds a little extra oomph to your mattress. Some mattress toppers offer support where a mattress is too soft, but feather beds do just the opposite — they deliver five-star hotel bedding-level luxury to mattresses that are stiff and uncomfortable. If you like your sleep space soft and cozy, the feather beds listed below are bound to be your go-to for the sweetest of sleeps.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. LEISURE TOWN Cooling Mattress Cover

“Soft and cozy” are often associated with warmth, which isn’t exactly a selling point for anyone who tends to wake up sweating in the middle of the night. LEISURE TOWN’s mattress topper, however, gives sleepers that featherbed feel sans extra heat and sweat with its HNN Cooling Technology. The topper still gives off the illusion of sleeping on a cloud as it’s stuffed with snow down alternative fill, a synthetic fiber blend that mimics an authentic goose and duck feathers feel, but sweaty sleepers won’t feel so smothered.

2. D & G THE DUCK AND GOOSE CO Overfilled Extra Thick Mattress Topper

Contrary to what you might assume from its name, D & G’s mattress topper feels like it’s stuffed with duck and goose feathers, but it’s actually full of alternative gel fiber. This feather bed alternative is super thick (two-inches), incredibly soft and highly supportive for anyone who sleeps exclusively on their backs. What’s more, the cover is made from a lightweight, breathable fabric, so you’ll never feel overly heated.

3. Superior Hypoallergenic Mattress Topper

Here’s a not-so-fun fact for you: If you struggle with allergies, your symptoms are bound to feel worse at night, negatively impacting your sleep. And if you’re especially allergic to animal dander, including — you guessed it — feathers, you should definitely steer clear of traditional feather beds. Superior’s hypoallergenic mattress topper is a solid alternative. It’s made from a 100 percent premium microfiber shell and stuffed with down alternative polyfill. It’s pillowy, soft, cool and supportive so your body doesn’t sink in its sleep.