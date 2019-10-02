These Faux Plants Will Fool Your Green-Thumbed Friends

Scroll To See More Images

I know it may not be very “millennial” of me, but I am a proud owner of several artificial plants. Sure, I’ve owned my fair share of “real” plants to liven up my poorly lit studio apartment throughout the years, but it became clear very quickly, that I do not have a green thumb. Aside from my apparent inability to keep even a low-maintenance succulent alive, house plants also seem to attract gross little bugs surrounding the pot. Then there’s the labor of having to de-pot the rotting tree — what a nightmare. Alas, two years ago I swallowed my pride and decided to embark on a quest to find the best faux plants so that I could add some foolproof greenery to my space without my snobbish friends judging me for inability to adult. And, I have to say my findings have left my house guests impressed. Even the maintenance man at my apartment unit complimented my artificial banana leaf plant (he was actually stunned that it was in fact, not real).

From a financial point of view, I also find faux plants to be a better home decor investment. Frankly, buying real plants can be rather pricey, and while their faux counterparts (at least, the good ones) aren’t exactly cheap, at least they don’t rot, die or require care. For someone low maintenance (or lazy) like myself, shelling out a few extra bucks for an immortal plant that doesn’t need me to feed it and give it the light it needs to thrive is one hundred percent worth it. The caveat here is that not all artificial plants are created equal. Some of them look like they belong in child’s playhouse or arrive with crumpled leaves that won’t go back into their “natural” state. Fortunately, I consider myself a pro at spotting a solid fake tree that will trick all of your friends into thinking you have green fingers, so you give your place some botanical flavor without having to fuss over its wellbeing.

1. Nearly Natural Corn Stalk Faux Dracaena Plant

This was the first fake tree I ever purchased, and to this day it’s still my favorite. It adds a touch of style to any room and looks like you bought it from the nursery. Seriously, it never fails to fool my house guests.

2. Artificial Silk Bird of Paradise Palm Plant

This undercover faux tree looks like the real deal, from the sturdy leaves to the pretend dirt. I love this one because it also comes with a stylish pot as well.

3. Nearly Natural Ficus Silk Tree

This six-foot tall silk tree is one of the most affordable and convincing plants you’ll find. It instantly transforms any room without breaking the bank or clashing with your existing decor.

4. Fopamtri Artificial Monstera Deliciosa Plant

This on-trend faux monstera plant looks anything but artificial. It’s a stylish center piece that adds a touch of greenery to to place and doesn’t require your attention to stay alive.

5. Nearly Natural Sansevieria Plant

This stylish sansevieria plant is so convincing that even your most discerning, green-thumbed friends won’t be able to tell that it’s a fraud. It also comes with chic planter that matches with any color scheme.