Chic Faux Fur Accent Pillows to Upgrade Your Space on a Budget

Never underestimate the space-saving magical powers of a decorative accent pillow. Even with the most lackluster sofa or chair, a few textured (and vegan-friendly) faux fur pillows can transform your drab home furnishings without having to splurge on higher-priced pieces to save the day. Accent pillows the ultimate home decor upgrade without having to commit to a new couch or investing your life savings. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your bedroom, living room or dining room, these underrated design accessories instantly add texture, color, and style to an otherwise tedious space.

Sure, pillows serve the practical function of keeping our heads propped up while making our beds, sofas and lounge chairs more comfortable, but they’re also decorative. They’re pretty much the easiest and most cost-effective way to elevate your apartment’s aesthetic, am I right? Plus, if you get bored with your interior design get-up, they make for a fool-proof and ridiculously easy seasonal switch-up.

1. OJIA Deluxe Home Decorative Mongolian Faux Fur Throw Pillow

Soft to the touch and plush, this Mongolian faux fur pillow cover, gives your space a touch of color and texture with just one affordable piece. It’s designed with an invisible zipper for easy removal and insertion and is machine washable.

2. Sansheng Round Faux Sheepskin Pillow

This vegan-friendly faux fur pillow is the perfect pick-me-up to bare couches, sofas, and accent chairs. The unique, circular design adds a textural (and Instagram-worthy) touch to your dull and/or outdated home furniture without having to invest in pricier pieces.

3. Crown Collection Hotel Beddings Throw Pillow

This faux Mongolian is dual-sided with silk to the touch polyester lining and smooth, yet rigid lining on the other side with a super cozy fur lining on one side, silky smooth polyester lining on the other side. It’s available in many different colors and it offers a cozy feel to your living room and any seating area.