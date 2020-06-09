Vegan-Friendly Faux Cowhide Rugs to Add Texture to Your Space

Scroll To See More Images

Cowhide and leather rugs have become a popular statement piece for a wide range of interior design styles, but they’re also one of those distinctive statement pieces that people tend to either love or absolutely loathe. Regardless, aside from aesthetic versatility, they also offer a slew of practical benefits as well. For starters, they’re extremely durable and resistant to stains and marks, so they’ll last you a decent amount of time with the right care. Secondly, they’re also pretty easy to clean if you have an accident, making them a great piece for living rooms or entryways that get a lot of traffic.

Aside from their rugged and everlasting appeal, they also add a bit of texture and an organic feel to a space with just one piece. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and patterns, allowing you to find a rug to suit your current style easily. Unfortunately, not only can they be on the pricey side, they’re not exactly vegan-friendly. Fortunately, you can get the look without dropping a major coin or investing in an authentic rug. If you love the look cowhide rugs, but don’t feel comfortable investing in a natural piece, we’ve found a few vegan options that will do just the trick.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. nuLoom Faux Cowhide Rug

This sleek, cow-shaped rug adds an organic and rustic appeal to any space without looking over-the-top. This style will not shed or pill, and it’s made with high-quality synthetic fibers, making it feel soft to the touch and super easy to clean and spot treat.

2. Loloi II GC-05 Grand Canyon Collection Faux Cowhide Area Rug

This authentic-looking vegan cowhide rug looks just like the real deal but doesn’t break the bank or compromise animals. Made from sturdy and durable 100 percent acrylic, this chic rug adds a dash of bohemian flavor to any humble abode.

3. NativeSkins Faux Cowhide Rug

This smaller sized cow-patterned rug (it measures 3.6ft x 2.5ft, for reference) is a great way to add a bit of organic appeal to smaller spaces or lay over your favorite furniture pieces. This quality hide alternative is made from mold-resistant and shed-free polyester fibers.