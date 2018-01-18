43 Best Fashion YouTube Vloggers To Follow in 2018

Remember magazines? You know, they’re those rectangular paper books that used to tell you what pieces of clothing to buy and how to wear them. It seems said books—while still respected—aren’t quite considered the bastion of fashion advice they once were. Instead, people are turning to video makers on YouTube, fashion vloggers, that is, for the most sage style wisdom.

So, what do fashion vloggers do, exactly? Most post “haul” videos to YouTube, which entails showcasing all the new things they’ve bought and providing commentary on how to wear them, how much they cost, where they got them, and occasionally offering up other non-style advice. Needless to say, the most popular vloggers like perky Brit Zoella, Carli Bybel and Bethany Mota have thousands of comments per video.

So why sit and watch fashion vloggers go on about a bunch of new skirts for 12 minutes, when you can look at blogs or troll e-comm sites? Well, for one thing, there’s the motion aspect—photos are great, but there’s something to be said for seeing those skirts in action.

Then there’s the personality aspect. So many of today’s style blogs are either over-styled, serious, or too similar. Honestly, how many “I’m hailing a cab in Céline” or “I’m eating ice cream while wearing a thousand bracelets” photos can we see? Fashion vloggers on the other hand are bubbly, happy, and inclusive—their goal probably isn’t to sit front row at New York Fashion Week—and that likely translates to their audiences.

Like anything else on the internet, the YouTube fashion market has become oversaturated, with hundreds of thousands of haul videos to sift through. We’ve done the dirty work for you and rounded up 43 fashion YouTube vloggers worth subscribing to in the new year.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2016.