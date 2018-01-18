43 Best Fashion YouTube Vloggers To Follow in 2018

Remember magazines? You know, they’re those rectangular paper books that used to tell you what pieces of clothing to buy and how to wear them. It seems said books—while still respected—aren’t quite considered the bastion of fashion advice they once were. Instead, people are turning to video makers on YouTube, fashion vloggers, that is, for the most sage style wisdom.
So, what do fashion vloggers do, exactly? Most post “haul” videos to YouTube, which entails showcasing all the new things they’ve bought and providing commentary on how to wear them, how much they cost, where they got them, and occasionally offering up other non-style advice. Needless to say, the most popular vloggers like perky Brit Zoella, Carli Bybel and Bethany Mota have thousands of comments per video.
So why sit and watch fashion vloggers go on about a bunch of new skirts for 12 minutes, when you can look at blogs or troll e-comm sites? Well, for one thing, there’s the motion aspect—photos are great, but there’s something to be said for seeing those skirts in action.
Then there’s the personality aspect. So many of today’s style blogs are either over-styled, serious, or too similar. Honestly, how many “I’m hailing a cab in Céline” or “I’m eating ice cream while wearing a thousand bracelets” photos can we see? Fashion vloggers on the other hand are bubbly, happy, and inclusive—their goal probably isn’t to sit front row at New York Fashion Week—and that likely translates to their audiences.
Like anything else on the internet, the YouTube fashion market has become oversaturated, with hundreds of thousands of haul videos to sift through. We’ve done the dirty work for you and rounded up 43 fashion YouTube vloggers worth subscribing to in the new year.
A version of this article was originally published in December 2016.
The Notorious KIA
Name: Kia Marie
YouTube: The Notorious KIA
Brooklyn-based Kia dishes out style tips from top brands to thrift-store picks, as well as style tips for her signature 'fro. She's cool, approachable and direct and has been featured in places like The Wendy Williams Show and Teen Vogue.
Dulce Candy
Name: Dulce Candy Tejada
Youtube: Dulce Candy
Dulce Candy—yes, that's her real name—covers all your shopping, DIY, makeup, beauty, hair, and fashion needs on her blog, Dulce Candy. She's fun, bright and energetic and we love her.
zoella
Name: Zoe
Youtube: Zoella
This 22-year old fashion and beauty obsessed Brit started her blog as a website in Februray 2009. She eventually got into the world of Youtube and now has over 4.5 million subscribers.
All things fabulous 101
Name: Asia
Youtube: All Things Fabulous 101
Asia's Youtube channel specializes in helping her audience find their inner fab. She's devoted to all things fabulous: fashion, beauty, makeup, and everything in between.
Anastasjia Louise
Name: Anastasjia Louise
Youtube: La Madelynn
Anastasjia's classic, old Hollywood beauty and style really shows through on her channel. She films everything from hauls to lookbooks for her viewers to enjoy.
annalee and jesse
Name: Annalee and Jesse Fiorino
Youtube: Annalee & Jesse
Annalee and Jesse Fiorino's channel is truly one of a kind. The married couple takes videos together and separately to cater to different crowds. They're a perfect combination because Annalee's a hair stylist and Jesse's a photographer!
arika sato
Name: Arika Sato
Youtube: Arika Sato
Arika is one badass chick. Her Youtube channel caters to those who love comfortable street wear but want to be sexy at the same time. She focuses on fashion, but also posts mini movies that feature some of her hilarious sketches.
beauty bitten
Name: Anne
Youtube: Beauty Bitten
Anne of Beauty Bitten is the spot to find all your fashion, beauty and DIY needs. Everythings from DIY Halloween costumes to what to wear on Valentine's Day: Anne's got you covered.
beauty crush
Name: Sammi Maria
Youtube: Beauty Crush
A fashion styling graduate from London, Sammi Maria's Youtube channel, Beauty Drush, is everything you could ask for in a fashion/beauty channel. Oh and did we forget to mention that she has the cutest dog that pops up in some of her videos? What more can you ask for?
Becca Rose
Name: Becca Rose
Youtube: Becca Rose
This London Youtubber is adorable and we love her channel. All her subscribers get to see her a lot since she posts videos every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Take a look at what it's like to be fabulous in London with tips from Becca Rose.
Blair Fowler
Name: Blair Fowler
Youtube: Juicy Star 07
Blair's channel gives you all the tips you need to looking like your favorite celebrities, getting fit for the summer and staying fabulous for gorgeous throughout both!
Carli Bybel
Name: Carli Bybel
Youtube: The Beauty Bybel
This New Jersey gal shows her followers everything from how to highlight and contour like Kim Kardashian to how to rock the latest Spring trends.
casey holmes
Name: Casey Holmes
Youtube: Casey Holmes
All of Casey's 504k followers would probably agree that her channel rocks. This Georgia girl shows her audience all the best tips on everything from how to get those perfect eyebrows what to wear when the weather warms up.
chriselle Lim
Name: Chriselle Lim
Youtube: Chriselle Lim
Chriselle Lim, a Wardrobe Stylist turned Personal-Style Blogger and Youtuber, has been creating quite a stir in the fashion industry chronicling her personal style, DIY projects and daily inspirations. She started her chanell in 2011, and now has generated over 28 million views on her channel.
clothes encounters
Name: Jenn Im
Youtube: Clothes Encounters
Jenn Im created her Youtube channel with quite the clever name, Clothes Encounters. Born and raised in LA, Jenn's channel is a vlog of style musings, tutorials and lifestyle advice.
cutie pie marzia
Name: Marzia Bisognin
Youtube: Cutie Pie Marzia
Marzia has over 3 million subscribers on her channel so that must mean she's onto something. She makes videos about anything that interests her and posts them on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
evelina
Name: Evelina Barry
Youtube: Fashion with Evelina
Who couldn't love Evelina with her amazing lavendar hair? On Fashion with Evelina, you'll see some really amazing videography skills mixed with top-notch fashion sense for a perfect combination of fashion videos.
From Head to Toe
Name: Jen Chae
Youtube: From Head to Toe
Jen's really got you covered on everything—literally from head to toe. By trade, she's a designer and freelance makeup artist turned blogger/Youtubber. She's had her channel since 2008!
in the frow
Name: Victoria Magrath
Youtube: In The Frow
This pink-haired London fashion blogger actually teaches fashion in the UK. The 24-year old is a huge Jeffery Campbell, Zara and Topshop lover.
Kalyn Nicholson
Name: Kalyn Nicholson
Youtube: Kalyn Nicholson
The blue-eyed bombshell that is Kalyn Nicholson loved to blog about fashion. She's currently obsessed with flower headbands and all things summer. She even shows how to make your own kimono on her channel—a must see.
LaurDIY
Name: Lauren Rihimaki
Youtube: LaurDIY
Lauren's channel is straight adorable. She's a graphic communications student in Toronto. You'll get to see all her hilarious boyfriend on her channel as well.
Love Chic Styling
Name: Jo Wee
Youtube: Love Chic Styling
Jo Wee is an Australian fashion vlogger. By day she works in marketing and by night she's a super successful fashion vlogger. Check out some of her clothing hauls (and get super jealous!).
Lily Melrose
Name: Lily Melrose
Youtube: Lily Melrose
Lily blogs about all the coolest United Kingdom fashions from everything from Topshop to Primark. She even shows her viewers designer dupes than you can get for less! Say no more.
meghan rienks
Name: Meghan Rienks
Youtube: Meghan Rienks
Meghan is a 20 year-old Youtubber as well as an aspiring actress. In June 2010, she posted her first Youtube video and her channel now has over 789k subscribers. Talk about total success.
pink so foxy
Name: Christine
Youtube: Pink So Foxy
Call her the queen of DIY because she has a DIY solution for just about every fashion problem you can think of. Organizing jewelry is no match for Christine and she'll show you step-by-step on her channel.
hey claire
Name: Claire Marshall
Youtube: Hey Claire
Perhaps the most creative videographer on Youtube, Claire's videos are so informative but also super nice to watch. This covered-in-awesome-tattoos blogger even has her own blog to go along with her channel, Hey Claire.
sarah belle
Name: Sarah Belle
Youtube: Sarahbelle93x
This Kentucy-based Youtube vlogger is great at delivering a great balance between how-to videos and videos about her real life. You really get to know the 19-year old blogger just by checking out her videos.
Shaaanxo
Name: Shannon
Youtube: shaaanxo
This 21-year old claims to be "your average girl..except maybe a little more obsessed with beauty". The New Zealand native even owns her own makeup brush line!
SHELBY CHURCH
Name: Shelby Church
Youtube: Shelby Church
We love that Shelby doesn't focus on just fashion or beauty. She has some really informative and beneficial videos too like "7 Ways to Make Money on the Internet" or "Healthy School Lunch Ideas".
Style Secrets
Name: Nai
Youtube: Style Secrets
On Nai's channel, Style Secrets, you'll get an inside scoop on some really amazing fashion hauls and look books that will help you find a really awesome outfit for any occasion.
sunbeamsjess
Name: Jessie
Youtube: Sunbeams Jess
Jessie, a 19-year old fashion Youtubber from London loves literally everything about fashion and beauty. She'll show you some super amazing London fashions that you'll love so much you might consider traveling to London!
tanya burr
Name: Tanya Burr
Youtube: Tanya Burr
With over 2 million—yes, we said million—subscribers, you know that Tanya has something awesome to offer. We love her mix between fashion, beauty and interior design. She also shows some really amazing baking tips!
Tati
Name: Tati
Youtube: Glam Life Guru
Tati's motto, "Add a little glamour and style to your world without going broke," may be the reason why we truly love her. Let's be honest—we can all use some moving saving tips and Tanya's here to give them to us!
tess christine
Name: Tess Christine
Youtube: Tess Christine
In April 2011, Tess started her Youtube channel to share her own fashion and beauty tips with the world. She's now up to over 583k subscribers! Jealous!
That's Heart
Name: Heart
Youtube: That's Heart
This girl's name is actually heart—and she shows that hers is defintely filled with a love for fashion. Heart will show you all her must-have items for each season and will also dip into her personal life!
the chic natural
Youtube: The Chic Natural
Okay, this chick's look book videos are seriously awesome! We have to say we wish we had some of the awesome items that she shows off!
The Persian babe
Name: Barbara
Youtube: The Persian Babe
Barbara, a 20-year old student/shopaholic, is great at showing the amazing products she purchased. She even has an Outfit of the Day series along with an Outfit of the Night series—perfect for planning your outfits for any occasion.
vagabond youth
Name: Amy Vagabond
Youtube: Vagabond Youth
Amy Vagabond is a 19 year old Los Angeles native. She is currently the CEO & founder of vintage boutique Vagabond Youth along with her Youtube channel running with the same time. If that wasn't impressive enough, she's a dull time UCLA student. Talk about successful.
Wendy Bentley
Name: Wendy Bentley
Youtube: Bentley Blonde
Born and raised in a small Maryland town, Wendy is one of the chicest fashion Youtubbers around. Oh, and did we forget to mention that she is the mother to the most adorable Shiba Inu on the planet?!
Sccastaneda
Name: Sonia Castaneda
Youtube: Sccastaneda
This California girl will show you everything you need to know about fashion and beauty. She also dips into health and exercise so you can stay looking—and feeling—amazing!
The Camera Lies Beauty
Name: Amy Pocock
Youtube: The Camera Lies Beauty
The Camera Lies Beauty is run by 19 year old Londoner, Amy Pocock. Amy has a serious passion for cats, cups of tea and vintage. We love that her style is so diverse! One day she's rocking glittery dresses the next, beanies!
emilie clark
Name: Emilie Clark
Youtube: Emilie Clark
Canadian Youtube fashion blogger, Emilie Clark, clearly loves fashion—and affordable fashion at that (we thank her for that!).
Oh and she's a radio announcer too. How cool is that?!
doll face beauty
Name: Emani
Youtube: Doll Face Beauty
Emani claims to be "just a girl who talks to her camera", but in reality, she's actually talking to her 72k subscribers! The 17-year old Youtubber will show you her favorite fashions from month to month and tons more.