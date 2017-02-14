See Now, Buy Now: The Best Pieces to Shop Straight Off the Fashion-Week Runways

We don’t have to rehash how the dawn of the influencer turned the Fashion Week calendar on its head, but most revolutionary is likely how the “See now, buy now” experiment turned runway stalking into an instant-gratification shopping experience. In fact, the words “See now, buy now” were been the buzziest of buzzwords last Fashion Month, with many major designers stepping outside the usual six-month-out schedule to dip their toes into the brave new world of instantly available collections catering to the digitally-savvy consumer.

While Tom Ford, Burberry, and Tommy Hilfiger famously distanced themselves from “the antiquated idea” of selling clothes months after they debut on the runway—Ford’s words, not mine, though I certainly agree—even more designers have signed on to give impatient shoppers the opportunity to open their wallets ASAP.

Still, it remains to be seen whether this shakeup of the fashion system is the way of the future, in many ways, it makes Fashion Month more relevant than ever to those outside the fashion industry—especially those in the market for a shiny new fall wardrobe. Ahead, we’ve tracked down our favorite pieces from the newly-shoppable shows—some fairly affordable (hello, $150 velvet booties!), others, well, not so much (looking at you, $12,000 Tom Ford gown). In the end, you’re voting with your dollars—and you can be sure designers are paying close attention to where they’re going.