17 of the Most Stylish Items on Amazon Under $40

17 of the Most Stylish Items on Amazon Under $40

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Quick—what online stores do you have bookmarked for cute and affordable clothing and accessories? You probably answered ASOS or Zara or Forever 21. Maybe you said H&M (that’s def one of our favorites). But you’re missing one: Amazon.

MORE: The 52 Best Affordable Online Shopping Sites for Women on a Budget

That’s right, Amazon—the place you go to get random tchotchkes for your living room or bedroom. Or maybe you get all your groceries there. But just think about it: Amazon accounts for 43 percent of all online sales. And of those sales, Amazon currently claims 6.6 percent of the apparel market, with the company’s clothing and accessory sales expected to grow nearly 30 percent next year to $28 billion. That’s huge! All that said, there are around 30 million items of clothing, jewelry and shoes on Amazon right now that you’re missing out on.

MORE: 24 of the Coolest Pairs of High-Top Sneakers to Shop Now

And we’re not just referring to the high-end designers that fall under Amazon Fashion, either. From red- and yellow-hued jumpers and high-waisted pants and blush-colored accessories and ankle booties to closet staples like distressed boyfriend jeans and items to show off your love for color blocking this season—we found some killer under-$40 pieces you’ll want to snag, ASAP. Keep clicking to shop them all!

A version of this article was originally published in August 2015.

woman wearing yellow dress new york fashion week 2018

Keep clicking to shop!

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
blush ankle bootie amazon

MVE Shoes Soda Womens Target Perforated Stacked Block Heel Ankle Bootie, on Amazon

Photo: Amazon
KENDALL + KYLIE Women Medium Pleated Wide Leg Dress Pants

KENDALL + KYLIE Women Medium Pleated Wide Leg Dress Pants, $37.97; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
Pink Mini Crossbody Bag Amazon

Sling Bag Mini Crossbody Bag, $13.99; at Amazon

 

Photo: Amazon
Betsey Johnson black and white sunglasses Amazon

Betsey Johnson sunglasses, $17.99; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
Peace Love Maxi Women's Beach Long Dress

Peace Love Maxi Women's Beach Long Dress, $35; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
Report Women's Laurel Gladiator Sandal

Report Women's Gladiator Sandal, $29.27; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
Aldo Women's Cherryhill Pointed Toe Flat

Aldo Women's Cherryhill Pointed Toe Flat, $39.98; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
Lily Parker Women's Ripped Destructed Boyfriend Jean

Lily Parker Women's Ripped Destructed Boyfriend Jean, $37.99; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
BONALUNA Bohemian Wood And Marble Effect Oval Shaped Drop Statement Earrings

BONALUNA Bohemian Wood And Marble Effect Oval Shaped Drop Statement Earrings, $16.99; at Amazon

CoCo fashion Womens Colorblock Bikini Swimwear Swimsuit

CoCo fashion Womens Colorblock Bikini Swimwear Swimsuit, $16.99; at Amazon

San Diego Hat Company

San Diego Hat Company, $33; at Amazon

Melansay Beautiful Bow Tie Summer Beach Chiffon High Waist Maxi Skirt

Melansay Chiffon High Waist Maxi Skirt, $28; at Amazon

Panacea Gold Hammered Cuff Bracelet

Panacea Gold Hammered Cuff Bracelet, $25; at Amazon

WRISTOLOGY Olivia Womens Numbers Boyfriend Watch

WRISTOLOGY Olivia Womens Numbers Boyfriend Watch, $39.99; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
Calvin Klein Jeans Women's Long Sleeve Denim Edge Western Button Down Shirt

Calvin Klein Jeans Women's Long Sleeve Denim Edge Western Button Down Shirt, $27.36; at Amazon

GUOLEZEEV Women's High Waisted Long Pants

GUOLEZEEV Women's High Waisted Long Pants, $17.69; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
Alaroo Women Sexy Jumpsuit

Alaroo Women Sexy Jumpsuit, $13.99; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon

