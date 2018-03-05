17 of the Most Stylish Items on Amazon Under $40

Quick—what online stores do you have bookmarked for cute and affordable clothing and accessories? You probably answered ASOS or Zara or Forever 21. Maybe you said H&M (that’s def one of our favorites). But you’re missing one: Amazon.

That’s right, Amazon—the place you go to get random tchotchkes for your living room or bedroom. Or maybe you get all your groceries there. But just think about it: Amazon accounts for 43 percent of all online sales. And of those sales, Amazon currently claims 6.6 percent of the apparel market, with the company’s clothing and accessory sales expected to grow nearly 30 percent next year to $28 billion. That’s huge! All that said, there are around 30 million items of clothing, jewelry and shoes on Amazon right now that you’re missing out on.

And we’re not just referring to the high-end designers that fall under Amazon Fashion, either. From red- and yellow-hued jumpers and high-waisted pants and blush-colored accessories and ankle booties to closet staples like distressed boyfriend jeans and items to show off your love for color blocking this season—we found some killer under-$40 pieces you’ll want to snag, ASAP. Keep clicking to shop them all!

A version of this article was originally published in August 2015.