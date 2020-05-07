Fashionable Mini Backpacks That You Can Tote Around All Day Long

Feeling lopsided from lugging a heavy shoulder bag to work every day? Or are you longing to have both hands free when you’re walking around? Or do you just think mini-backpacks are a cute accessory? If your answer to any of the above was yes, you should put that purse down and check out these mini backpacks below.

Fashion mini backpacks began trending a few years ago but this trend stuck around and turned into a practical, stylish purse alternative. Women carry around a lot. Wallets, a phone, headphones, charging cords, keys, a book, a planner, a water bottle and the thousands of lipsticks we have buried at the bottom of our bags. It’s hard to carry all of that in a purse on one shoulder (or hand) and balance your latte. Forget about trying to open the door with a purse in one hand and hot espresso in the other.

Mini backpacks can free up your hands, so you can place your work ID on the scanner and carry your coffee at the same time, without spilling and dropping everything. They’re ideal to take traveling or even on weekend outings, so you can take pictures with your phone, answer messages and consult maps. You’ll be more comfortable, too.

We picked out the best fashion mini-backpacks, which are both practical and aesthetically pleasing. We have two more classic options, which are nice enough to take to work, on dates and to GNOs, and a sportier one for the aspiring outdoorswoman and jetsetter.

1. B&E LIFE Fashion Backpack

If there’s a definition of “mini backpack,” this backpack should be the photo underneath. When you sling this mini backpack on, the bottom should hit your mid-back. It comes in beige, black, sky blue, brown, dark blue (pictured) and dark gray. Made out of high-quality PU leather, this backpack has storage safe galore, despite its size. There’s one main pocket, that’s big enough for your wallet, phone, keys, a water bottle, a tablet and a handful of makeup. There are also two zippered pockets for small items and two card-slots for your license or credit card. If you find that you’re short on space, you can unzip the two side zippers on the outside of the bag, which allow the bag to expand to fit your contour kit. The bottom has four rivets to prevent damage from happening.

2. AIBKHK Fashion Mini Backpack

Got a bee on your bag? The cute gold bee sets this mini backpack apart from the pack. This mini backpack from AIBKHK is just big enough to fit your essentials, plus a few extra items. There are three outside zippered pockets. Although it might be the mini-est of the minis featured here, this bag is extremely adaptable. You can adjust the straps to turn this backpack into a crossbody bag, a shoulder bag or a handbag. This bag is available in brown (pictured), black, white, pink and red.

3. Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack

Can’t you just see yourself wearing this mini backpack on a hike? The Fjallraven mini-backpack is easy to clean and dirt- and water-resistant. It’s durable and can go anywhere with you, whether that’s a different continent or just on your daily commute. There’s even an address label inside if you ever happen to lose it. There’s a front zippered pocket and two open side pockets for storage. You can also fasten the top handles together to carry this backpack like a purse. It comes in a variety of colors, ranging from frost green to orchid.