The 27 Best Fashion Instagrams of 2016

Where fashion was once what happened on runways and in rarefied designer showrooms, it now unfolds mostly on Instagram. While the app may not be fully shoppable yet (it’s working on it!), virtually every major happening in the industry is documented on the platform, from painstakingly-engineered social-media events (the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show; Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July weekend) to spontaneous private moments shared with the world (North West trying on Kim’s thigh-high boots).
In the slideshow below, we’ve put together a highlight reel of the year in fashion, as told by Instagram. Click through for snaps from Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Solange, and more—and happy scrolling in 2017!
Guess who scored the most likes on Vogue's Instagram this year? That's right: FLOTUS.
Photo:
instagram / @voguemagazine
Eva Chen's best #weekendsarefortwinning shot yet? This 'gram of her adorable mini-me, Ren, dressed up in a tiny version of one of her NYFW ensembles.
Photo:
instagram / @evachen212
Remember that time Gigi Hadid brought her boyfriend Zayn to the Versus Versace show? And then it turned out he was actually going to be designing for the brand? Not a bad date night.
Photo:
instagram / @gigihadid
Here, Victoria Beckham demonstrates her ballet-honed flexibility, captioning the Insta: "It's amazing what you can do in culottes." And five-inch stilettos, apparently.
Photo:
instagram / @victoriabeckham
Look up "iconic" in the dictionary and you'll find a photo of Rihanna wearing a T-shirt with a paparazzi pic of herself in a Hillary Clinton T-shirt on the front of it.
Photo:
instagram / @badgalriri
Other celebrities danced, posed, and blew kisses in the video booth at this year's Met Gala. This is what Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen did.
Photo:
Instagram/@voguemagazine
Sure, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Taylor Swift all look like they had a blast on the Fourth of July, but you know who had an even better weekend? The team at Solid & Striped, who designed the swimsuits all three are wearing in this snap.
Photo:
instagram / @caradelevingne
You've got some big Balenciaga boots to fill, North.
Photo:
instagram / @kimkardashian
When you're model Andreea Diaconu, uncanny valley is on the 1 train.
Photo:
instagram / @andreeadiddy
Willow Smith announced her new gig as a brand ambassador for Chanel by thanking Karl and the team for "expanding the perceptions of 'beauty'," captioning her 'gram #BLACKGIRLMAGIC.
Photo:
instagram
Birthday kisses from Karlie Kloss! Cara's a lucky girl.
Photo:
instagram / @karliekloss
Proof that the reigning king and queen of selfies, Olivier Rousteing and Kim Kardashian West, do occasionally give their front-facing cameras a break.
Photo:
instagram / @olivier_rousteing
And the award for the most lavish (and Instagrammed) wedding of the year goes to … Giovanna Battaglia, whose Capri nuptials provided a veritable #content feast for her many fancy attendees.
Photo:
instagram / @derekblasberg
In case that wedding photo wasn't enough indication, Battaglia does not do anything half-way. To wit: her reprise of Cher's 1986 Academy Awards look, complete with a gilded Oscar. (Even better? Her husband's name really is Oscar.)
Photo:
instagram / @bat_gio
Alexa Chung's best "Caption This" moment of the year.
Photo:
instagram / @alexachung
Didn't get to go to Paris with the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show crew? No worries, most of the action went down on Instagram anyways.
Photo:
instagram / @joansmalls
Kendall Jenner channeled Paris Hilton for her 21st birthday party, giving the social media treatment to the socialite's glitzy party look.
Photo:
instagram / @kendalljenner
Bella Hadid hit the big times this year with her Calvin Klein campaign—so of course she had to pose in front of her 50-foot-tall self.
Photo:
instagram / @bellahadid
Solange's 2016 album "A Seat at the Table" was as stunning visually as it was sonically, and followers got to preview some of the videos' most arresting images on the singer's Instagram.
Photo:
instagram
Photo:
instagram / @angelcandices
The beginning of a fruitful friendship: Nicolas Ghesquière and Selena Gomez, on set of the star's first Louis Vuitton campaign.
Photo:
instagram / @nicolasghesquiere
Ashley Graham knows that sometimes, what you don't wear speaks louder than what you do.
Photo:
instagram / @ashleygraham
Beyoncé transformed into the other Queen B—Barbie, that is—on Halloween, with Blue Ivy and Jay Z in tow.
Photo:
instagram / @beyonce
All hail Hari Nef and her glorious T-shirt.
Photo:
instagram / @harinef
When Fendi put a plexiglass runway over the Trevi Fountain for its 90th anniversary show, naturally, Margaret Zhang had to take advantage of the tourist-free photo opp.
Photo:
instagram / @margaret__zhang
Gucci's Alessandro Michele uses Instagram more to post still-lifes than selfies, but these embroidered, monogrammed slippers were right at the nexus of the two.
Photo:
instagram / @lallo25
What can we say? The Jenner girls are at their best imitating icons of the early aughts. This shot of Kylie as a pitch-perfect "Dirrty"-era Christina Aguilera was one of her most popular of the year.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner