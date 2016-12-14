The 27 Best Fashion Instagrams of 2016

Where fashion was once what happened on runways and in rarefied designer showrooms, it now unfolds mostly on Instagram. While the app may not be fully shoppable yet (it’s working on it!), virtually every major happening in the industry is documented on the platform, from painstakingly-engineered social-media events (the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show; Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July weekend) to spontaneous private moments shared with the world (North West trying on Kim’s thigh-high boots).

In the slideshow below, we’ve put together a highlight reel of the year in fashion, as told by Instagram. Click through for snaps from Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Solange, and more—and happy scrolling in 2017!