Literally Just 27 of the Prettiest Fashion Holiday Lookbooks We’ve Seen This Season

Scroll To See More Images

The holidays are officially in full swing, and I’m here for it. To be honest, I’ve been ready for the sequin dresses, confetti and holiday parties since mid-October, but now that we’re approaching December, I feel like it’s finally acceptable for me to publicly declare just how excited I am about the most romantic season of the year.

One of my favorite ways to get in the holiday spirit? This is going to sound nerdy, but bear with me—looking at fashion brands’ holiday campaigns and lookbooks. (What? I’m a stylist!) They’re a hub for aesthetically appealing shots—and they’re usually packed with trends. It’s basically a win/win as far as festive fashion goes.

Though all kinds of brands have stunning holiday lookbook photos on offer, a few really hit it out of the park with their campaigns. Zara and Rixo brought us sequins on sequins (AKA maximalist paradise). Badgley Mischka chose one of the best photo shoot locations around. And Ulla Johnson and Sachin & Baby offered surprisingly (but very on-brand) sophisticated takes on holiday dressing.

Here, I’ve compiled some of my favorite holiday lookbook images from the season. Because even if you don’t have the patience to dig through holiday campaign after holiday campaign, you still deserve a visual TL;DR. Whether you’re turning to the following fashion lookbooks for a little outfit inspo—or just trying to get your Christmas spirit on—you’re sure to find tons of delightful imagery ahead.

Make some hot cocoa, flip on Michael Buble’s holiday album and scroll down. (The ultimate festive mood.)

Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka set its holiday lookbook inside Rolf’s, a New York City restaurant famous for the stunning holiday lights it leaves up year-round. And I can’t possibly imagine a dreamier location. Holiday party vibes, anyone?

Badgley Mischka

The lookbook was too stunning to limit to one photo.

BCBG

Where Badgley Mischka went bright and adorned, BCBG went dark and metropolitan. The result is a sleek AF lookbook full of incredibly wearable inspo. Metallics, statement boots and a room with a view? This is the kind of cocktail hour we dream of attending.

Diane von Furstenberg

Sequins, ruffles and fringe: the three components any perfect holiday collection needs. (Delivered to us, of course, by Diane von Furstenberg.)

Eloquii

The ’80s are back in a major way this year, and Eloquii tapped right into the retro revival with this fun-filled holiday collection.

Sachin & Babi

I mean, why not wear a floor-length dress to your holiday party, right? It’s your party—wear a straight-up gown if you want to!

Sachin & Babi

Sachin & Babi round two. (Because it wasn’t all ball gowns.)

Anthropologie

Timeless silhouettes rendered in an equally timeless format? Dreamy elegance.

For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons skipped the gift-trading holidays and went straight to New Year’s Eve—setting its lookbook in Las Vegas. And I’m definitely not complaining about it.

For Love & Lemons

Another look at For Love & Lemons. Because seriously—how stunning.

H&M

H&M seriously outdid itself with this year’s holiday campaign. Aubrey Plaza starred in a holiday party video series—and the brand showcased more than five campaigns on its website.

H&M

More H&M—this one with a totally different vibe.

H&M

And even more H&M—I can’t get enough.

J.Crew

True to form, J.Crew found the perfect blend of fantasy and commercial fashion for its campaign. In addition to its lookbook, the brand highlighted eight “crews” making noise, change or new traditions in their communities.

J.Crew

A shot of one of the crews selected for the campaign.

Ted Baker

This season, we’re all invited to Ted Baker’s party. The brand’s campaign was all about the ultimate holiday bash—featuring guests, luxe party-wear and of course, a perfectly set table (featuring one stunning little handbag).

Ted Baker

A glimpse of said perfectly set table.

Mango juxtaposed the glitz and glamour of the holidays with the totally banal: commuting. “We enjoy living life our own way. Wherever we are and whatever we do,” Mango’s campaign reads. “We feel like glitter, sequins and velvet. The world is full of the ordinary. So, create your own plot. Your own reality.”

Rebecca Taylor

Paris, please! Rebecca Taylor took its holiday campaign to the streets of France, and I have never wanted to book a one-way flight to Paris more than I do right now.

Sophia Webster

Let’s be honest, the real party starts with your shoes—something Sophia Webster fully understands.

Sophia Webster

More statement shoes, please.

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson transported us to a romantic holiday party, filled with lace, bows and all kinds of dreamy neutrals.

Ulla Johnson

More sophisticated, subtle perfection—courtesy of Ulla Johnson.

Zara

Grab your sequins and party heels, because Zara’s holiday campaign is your how-to guide for party-hopping this season. From funky party dresses to statement accessories, Zara’s collection is the holiday MVP.

Zara

More Zara. Because I love, love, love sequins.

Nanette Lepore

Nanette Lepore’s holiday collection was full of sequins, feathers, fringe and more. And the campaign was curated in a stunningly contemporary setting: a blue-purple gradient room, filled with clear, bubble-like balloons. Not a super-obvious choice, but it worked.

Rixo

Rixo understands sequins—and obviously knows how to do them really well. The brand’s holiday campaign is elevated and sophisticated, meaning that all-over sequin dress looks sleek, as opposed to kitschy or over-the-top.

A version of this story was originally published in November 2016.