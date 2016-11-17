55 Festive Fashion Lookbook Photos to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

To say that the mood in the country this past week has been less than festive would be, uh, putting it mildly. So the arrival of holiday jingles over the airwaves, twinkly lights on storefronts, and ads encouraging you to start checking people off your list may seem a little incongruous with how you’re feeling at the moment.
But, the fact remains that the holidays are fast approaching, which means time with family and friends, and hopefully piles of food and champagne (because, come on, you deserve it). If anyone knows how to set the mood for celebration, it’s fashion brands, whose holiday campaigns can always be counted on to reflect a utopia where there are no heated arguments over roast turkey or stilted small talk with distant relatives. It’s all just pretty dresses, cozy sweaters, and impossibly good-looking groups of friends.
Sound a little magical? We thought so, too. Below, see 55 of our favorite holiday lookbook images of 2016.
LPA Holiday 2016
Photo:
LPA
LPA Holiday 2016
Photo:
LPA
LPA Holiday 2016
Photo:
LPA
LPA Holiday 2016
Photo:
LPA
LPA Holiday 2016
Photo:
LPA
Banana Republic Holiday 2016
Photo:
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Holiday 2016
Photo:
Banana Republic
Shopbop Holiday 2016
Photo:
Shopbop
Shopbop Holiday 2016
Photo:
Shopbop
Shopbop Holiday 2016
Photo:
Shopbop
Abercrombie & Fitch Holiday 2016
Photo:
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Holiday 2016
Photo:
Abercrombie & Fitch
Lovesick Holiday 2016
Photo:
Lovesick
Lovesick Holiday 2016
Photo:
Lovesick
Lovesick Holiday 2016
Photo:
Lovesick
Mango Holiday 2016
Photo:
Mango
American Eagle Holiday 2016
Photo:
American Eagle
American Eagle Holiday 2016
Photo:
American Eagle
American Eagle Holiday 2016
Photo:
American Eagle
For Love & Lemons Holiday 2016
Photo:
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Holiday 2016
Photo:
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Holiday 2016
Photo:
For Love & Lemons
Topshop Holiday 2016
Photo:
Topshop
Topshop Holiday 2016
Photo:
Topshop
Forever 21 Holiday 2016
Photo:
Forever 21
Forever 21 Holiday 2016
Photo:
Forever 21
Forever 21 Holiday 2016
Photo:
Forever 21
Free People Holiday 2016
Photo:
Free People
Free People Holiday 2016
Photo:
Free People
J.Crew Holiday 2016
Photo:
J.Crew
J.Crew Holiday 2016
Photo:
J.Crew
Reformation Holiday 2016
Photo:
Reformation
Reformation Holiday 2016
Photo:
Reformation
Reformation Holiday 2016
Photo:
Reformation
Moose Knuckles Holiday 2016
Photo:
Moose Knuckles
Torrid Holiday 2016
Photo:
Torrid
Torrid Holiday 2016
Photo:
Torrid
Torrid Holiday 2016
Photo:
Torrid
Torrid Holiday 2016
Photo:
Torrid
Frances Valentine Holiday 2016
Photo:
Frances Valentine
Frances Valentine Holiday 2016
Photo:
Frances Valentine