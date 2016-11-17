55 Festive Fashion Lookbook Photos to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

To say that the mood in the country this past week has been less than festive would be, uh, putting it mildly. So the arrival of holiday jingles over the airwaves, twinkly lights on storefronts, and ads encouraging you to start checking people off your list may seem a little incongruous with how you’re feeling at the moment.

But, the fact remains that the holidays are fast approaching, which means time with family and friends, and hopefully piles of food and champagne (because, come on, you deserve it). If anyone knows how to set the mood for celebration, it’s fashion brands, whose holiday campaigns can always be counted on to reflect a utopia where there are no heated arguments over roast turkey or stilted small talk with distant relatives. It’s all just pretty dresses, cozy sweaters, and impossibly good-looking groups of friends.

Sound a little magical? We thought so, too. Below, see 55 of our favorite holiday lookbook images of 2016.