Fashion-Focussed Coffee Table Books That Double as Home Decor

While we all love a good read, but the reality is that coffee table books tend to function more as stylish home decor accents as opposed to serving as actual reading material—and you know what, that’s totally okay. They’re also a wonderful way to also display your distinctive sense of style and unique sets of interests by adding a personalized touch to your space and (modestly) showing off a bit of your cultured side.

If you’re a lover of fashion and style, decorating your living room set up with aesthetically-pleasing coffee books about your favorite designers, magazines, photographers, and models is also an excellent way to bring your love all things fashion to your home decor get-up. Aside from their chic covers and glossy pages, they’re also filled with plenty of material to soak up, from compilations about the industry as a whole to historical insights, these coffee table books are certainly not just a pretty face.

From archival collections composed of beloved fashion designer musings to collections of celebrity interviews, iconic magazine covers, and editorial photoshoots, there’s no shortage of fashion-focussed coffee table book for the style-obsessed to choose from.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Fashion, New Edition: The Definitive Visual Guide

This all-encompassing coffee table book presents a “visual feast” of all things fashion and costume. Featuring over 1,500 high-quality images detailing historical sartorial trends, celebrating iconic fashion designers and tastemakers throughout history, and offering educational insight courtesy of the Smithsonian museum’s curatorial team.

2. Vogue: The Covers

As a visual celebration of the fashion magazine’s 125-year history, this coffee table book is full of gorgeous imagery featuring some of Vogue’s most classic and well-known cover stories, from famous celebrities to the ’90s-era supermodels that defined the era.

3. Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion

With a lovely forward by Veronica Webb, this beautiful coffee table book celebrates the beauty, strength, and enduring influence of some of the most powerful Black women in the fashion industry featuring a vast array of essays, interviews, photographs, and ad-campaigns.

4. Grace: The American Vogue Years

Featuring a huge selection of essays and commentary from the legendary and longtime fashion editor, this coffee table book not only adds a dash of bold color to your space, but it also offers some solid reading material for those eager to break into the fashion industry from the expert herself.