The Best Fashion Campaigns of Spring 2017

Wouldn’t you know it: Bella and Gigi Hadid are already shaping up to be the most-tapped models for the Spring 2017 campaign season. On top of their standing relationships with Nike and Reebok, respectively, and Gigi’s already-released Stuart Weitzman ads, the sisters have just been announced as the co-faces of Moschino and Fendi, the latter of which was shot by Karl Lagerfeld. On the solo front, Gigi is also fronting ads for DSquared2 and Max Mara Accessories.
Only five days in to the new year, the Sisters H seem to be having a pretty damn good one so far—and they’re not the only ones.
Elsewhere, the coolest members of Generation Z really cleaned up with Dolce & Gabbana’s campaign, shot in Capri, Italy: Zendaya, Presley Gerber, Luka Sabbat, Cameron Dallas … gang’s all here! Even Thylane Blondeau, the French model known for scandalizing the world at age 10 in a French Vogue editorial, makes an appearance.
Lest you think all this season’s faces are sub-legal drinking age, Valentino and Louis Vuitton went in the other direction, the former casting modeling legends Christy Turlington and Liya Kebede alongside Ukrainian newbie Ratner, and the latter tapping Hollywood heavyweights Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Williams for its Series 6 campaign.
Below, see all of the biggest campaigns for Spring ’17—and check back since we’ll be updating as the rest roll in. (More Hadids? We’re betting on it!)
Moschino Spring 2017
Models: Gigi and Bella Hadid
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Moschino
Moschino Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Moschino
Moschino Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Moschino
Dior Spring 2017
Models: Ruth and May Bell
Photo:
Brigitte Lacombe/Dior
Fendi Spring 2017
Models: Gigi and Bella Hadid
Photo:
Karl Lagerfeld/Fendi
Louis Vuitton Series 6 Spring 2017
Photo:
Bruce Weber/Louis Vuitton
Prada Spring 2017
Photo:
Willy Vanderperre/Prada
Max Mara Accessories Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Max Mara
Max Mara Accessories Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Max Mara
Versace Spring 2017
Models: Edie Campbell and Anna Ewers
Photo:
Bruce Weber/Versace
Versace Spring 2017
Photo:
Bruce Weber/Versace
Versace Spring 2017
Photo:
Bruce Weber/Versace
Kate Spade New York Spring 2017
Photo:
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Spring 2017
Photo:
Kate Spade New York
Gucci Spring 2017
Models: Daisy Cvitkovic, Dwight Hoogendijk, Unia Pakhomova, Douglas Payne, Elibeidy Danis Martinez, Lina Horst, Tessa Bruinsma, Ellen De Weer, Lorens Miklasevics, Olof Källström, Nick Fortna, and Nicole Atieno
Photo:
Glen Luchford/Gucci
Gucci Spring 2017
Photo:
Glen Luchford/Gucci
Gucci Spring 2017
Photo:
Glen Luchford/Gucci
Jil Sander Spring 2017
Photo:
Willy Vanderperre/Jil Sander
Jil Sander Spring 2017
Photo:
Willy Vanderperre/Jil Sander
Jil Sander Spring 2017
Photo:
Willy Vanderperre/Jil Sander
Roberto Cavalli Spring 2017
Models: Stella Maxwell and Jordan Barrett
Photo:
Luca and Alessandro Morelli/Roberto Cavalli
Roberto Cavalli Spring 2017
Photo:
Luca and Alessandro Morelli/Roberto Cavalli
Roberto Cavalli Spring 2017
Photo:
Luca and Alessandro Morelli/Roberto Cavalli
Alberta Ferretti Spring 2017
Models: Irina Shayk, Carolyn Murphy, Raquel Zimmermann, Julia Nobis, Vittoria Cerretti, and Thomas Gibbons
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti Spring 2017
Photo:
Steven Meisel/Alberta Ferretti
Balenciaga Spring 2017
Models: Sunniva Vaatevik, Alek Wek, Amandine Renard, Shujing Zhou, Litay Marcus, Carla Daher, and Eliza Douglas
Photo:
Harley Weir/Balenciaga
Balenciaga Spring 2017
Photo:
Harley Weir/Balenciaga
Balenciaga Spring 2017
Photo:
Harley Weir/Balenciaga