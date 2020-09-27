Fancy Clutches That You’ll Want to Show-Off at the Next Big Event

Clutches aren’t the most practical bag, but they certainly are the most fun to shop for. This little purse is not designed to be super practical. As long as it can hold your phone, your credit cards and some makeup for touch-ups, it’s GTG. It’s not like the backpack that you use to lug your laptop to and from work, which has to be big enough, durable enough and be in a color that you’re comfortable bringing everywhere. Because an evening clutch doesn’t have a long set of boxes to tick, your clutch can be impractical, loud and look ridiculously luxe. Have fun with it.

We rounded up the best fancy clutches for you, so you and your little bag can stun at the next wedding or formal event that’s on your calendar. We picked out awe-worthy accessories that you’re bound to love. From velvet exteriors to marble clasps, we got a little extravagant with these clutches. They won’t break the bank, though, don’t worry.

Clutches are meant to be held in your hand, though we’ve got a few options with some attachable chains if you need to make this clutch a crossbody.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Dasein Women's Evening Clutch

You can’t go wrong with this bag. With its luxurious velvet exterior and gold metal detailing, this clutch certainly looks fancy. The purse has plenty of room for your phone, money and lipstick. It also has an attachable strap, so you can turn the clutch into a crossbody. You can wear it just about any evening event—and even some daytime ones. This velvet clutch comes in black, blue, red, pink, light pink, camel, pewter and purple.

2. Tanpell Women's Evening Clutch

Want your little clutch to turn some heads? Check out this option. Made out of velvet, this elegant purse has a unique criss-cross design that you probably won’t find anywhere else. There’s also a tassel and a gem-encrusted clasp, which adds to the appeal of this purse. You can get this clutch in green, black, gold or silver.

3. K.T.Fancy Clutch

Faux snakeskin is very in style right now. Show off your sense of style with this chic clutch. Made out of PU leather and featuring a marble snap closure, this clutch ticks all of the trendy boxes. The khaki color will also go with so many outfits, making this little bag perfect for a wide variety of occasions. It’s also durable and scratch-resistant, so you’ll have this purse in your closet for quite a while.