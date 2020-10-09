The Best Fall Sweaters To Cozy Up In & Still Look Chic

As soon as the temperatures drop and the leaves turn gorgeous hues of red and orange, you know it’s time to treat yourself to the best fall sweaters money can buy. Whether you’re a fan of classic cardigans and crewneck pullovers or prefer to go bold with animal print sweaters and unexpected details, there’s no denying that autumn is the quintessential time to wear all the cozy knits. There’s just something about snuggling up in a sweater while it’s chilly that’s unlike anything else. In a season where all we want is to feel warm and cozy, the best fall sweaters are the ultimate way to achieve it.

Although I happen to live in Los Angeles and sweater weather is a rarity outside of the month of January, I find myself continuing to buy (and wear) fall sweaters even when the temperatures are sweltering. But that’s what air conditioning is for, right? Sweaters are definitely worth the extra cost in my electricity bill. (Of course, my roommate might disagree.) Plus, there are so many different—and equally adorable—styles from which to choose each and every season.

You have cute oversized pullovers for days when you just want to hide in a cocoon of soft fabric. Then, there are long cardigans to keep you cozy while still looking totally adorable. And, of course, cropped sweaters are the ultimate choice to make you feel chicer than you ever thought possible. Quite frankly, if I could have a closet dedicated to all the best fall sweaters out in the world, my life would undoubtedly be complete.

Of course, if you live in a location that actually has seasons, chilly weather awaits you each fall. (!) The crunchy leaves, lower temperatures and ample opportunities to spend time picking apples or stocking up on pumpkins with loved ones makes this season so special—but it wouldn’t be complete without all the best fall sweaters. Nothing goes better with jeans, boots and a pumpkin spice latte than a cozy sweater in a fall-ready hue. From turtlenecks to mock necks, there’s no shortage of ways to shop knits this season—so you might as well stock up on several, right?

Sure, oversized blazers, denim jackets and leather looks are all wonderful for autumn, but they’re only made better with the addition of a sweater underneath. Try pairing a fun mock neck pullover with a faux sherpa-lined denim jacket and high-waisted jeans. Or, grab your coziest turtleneck sweater and wear it with a leather jacket and chunky boots. For the ultimate street style moment, layer a long cardigan under an oversized blazer, then add leggings and over-the-knee boots. The possibilities are endless, but they all start with the best fall sweaters.

So go ahead and clear some room in your closet this fall, folks. There are so many gorgeous knits waiting to become part of your autumn wardrobe. Below, you’ll find some of the best fall sweaters available to shop right now—in all different sizes, prices and styles. So no matter what size you wear, the amount of cash you have to spend on new closet essentials or how you like to rock your knits, there’s a fall sweater for you. I’d tell you to stay cozy, but with all these knits, I don’t think that will be a problem.

1. This Green Mockneck Moment

Typically, I wouldn’t consider light green a fall color, but on this Mock Neck Pullover from Woolicity, it’s an autumnal dream. This sweater looks so cozy, and the hue will easily transition into winter and spring, too. Worn with cream corduroys, ripped jeans or a black tennis skirt, you can’t miss. We love a versatile knit!

2. The Classic Tunic Sweater

Everyone needs a classic tunic sweater in their closet—full stop. You can pair it with skinny jeans, faux leather leggings or even half-tucked into a plaid mini skirt. If you don’t have one already, try this brown sweater from Woman Within first. The neutral color is ideal and will play well with all your fall favorites for years to come.

3. This Animal Print Perfection

Calling all animal print lovers! There’s just something so cute about animal print for fall, and this leopard print Crewneck Pullover Sweater from Daily Ritual is definitely a must-have. Animal prints are basically neutrals at this point, too, so you can wear this beaut with just about anything.

4. A Major Ruffle Moment

While it’s always fun to play it safe with classic sweater silhouettes, somethings you just want to break out of your shell and try something different. The Verace in Mind sweater from Lost + Wander is the perfect way to do that. The ruffle details are so cute, and the muted green is gorgeous for fall.

5. This Wear-With-Everything Fuchsia Knit

I swoon for a good chunky turtleneck, so DVF’s Baylor Merino Fisherman Turtleneck gets a *Chef’s Kiss* in my book. I love the way the bight beet hue feminizes the slouchy shape, and the side slits make for a perfect French tuck opportunity.

6. This Luxe Cropped Turtleneck

On the other end of the spectrum from the tunic sweater is the cropped sweater. The Layla Cropped Rollneck from Cashmere in Love is a stunning way to get the look—while still staying cozy. The turtleneck style will keep you nice and warm, and the fall hues will look so gorgeous with your favorite autumnal pieces.

7. This Neon Tiger Stripe Situation

Neon for fall? You better believe it. Add in a little animal print, and it’s sheer perfection. The neon tiger print Crewneck Pullover Sweater from Daily Ritual is one of the best fall sweaters you can score this season.

8. A Slightly Slouchy Pullover

Fitted sweaters are great, but sometimes you want a bit of a slouchy look. That’s where this Oversized Jersey Sweater from find. comes in. The raspberry hue is a fun fall option, and the loose silhouette gives you endless options for styling. Tuck it into jeans or wear it out with leggings. The choice is yours!

9. The Quintessential Mustard Sweater

It wouldn’t be fall without mustard! It’s perhaps the cutest color of the season, and this Mock Neck Pullover Sweater from Madewell is the ideal way to rock it this autumn. The loose fit and slight crop is a boxy dream, too. I’ll be wearing this beaut with my favorite fall denim and heeled booties for sure.

10. This Essential Cropped Cardigan

If you’re a fan of Hailey Bieber’s street style, you likely already have a cropped cardigan or two in your closet. You can always use another one, though—and this Ribbed Cashmere Cardigan from Naadam is the luxe look you deserve. Make Hailey Bieber proud and wear the cardigan as a top or paired with a knit bralette this season.

11. This Fuzzy Black Turtleneck

If you’re in search of a fuzzy sweater moment, look no further. This Mock Neck Sweater from Bella Dahl is the ultimate cozy vibe for fall. The black hue works well with just about any bottoms in your closet—from mom jeans to midi skirts—and is sure to serve you well season after season. This one is definitely getting added to cart.

12. This Adorable Tie-Back Sweater

For those who live for a good detail, you’ll love the Tie-Back Sweater from ELOQUII. It’s the sweater iteration of “business in the front and party in the back”—thanks to the classic cable-knit look in the front of the sweater and the fun tie detail on the back. They’ll hate to see you go, but love to watch you leave in this sweater.

13. A Little Statement Sleeves Magic

Statement sleeves are having a moment, and the Freya Sweater from Christy Dawn is an ideal way to get the look this fall. The gorgeous brown hue will pair well with all of fall’s favorite colors, and the cropped silhouette paired with over-the-top sleeves is a game-changer. Plus, this stunner is sustainably made!

14. The Ultimate Maximalist Cardigan

Minimalism is great and all, but the Lola Cocoon Cardigan from Anthropologie might have you changing your tune. Featuring perfect fall hues and a unique pattern, this chunky long cardigan is the statement piece you definitely need this season. Try it with a classic white turtleneck and jeans for an easy look.

15. This Pleated Perfection

OK, I might have saved the best for last here. The Glenmoor Mock Neck Sweater from Madewell exemplifies the vibes of fall so effortlessly. The colors are neutral but still fun, and the pleats give it a bit of extra flare. Plus, who doesn’t love a boxy mock neck silhouette for the season? Catch me wearing this sweater all day every day.

16. The Chenille Sweater Of Your Dreams

There’s nothing quite so cozy as a chenille sweater, am I right? And this Chenille Cowl Neck Pullover from Woman Within definitely takes the cake. The deep green, tunic style and cowl neck detail make it a must-shop for fall. If you’ve never felt how soft and fuzzy chenille is, definitely snag this sweater before it’s sold out.