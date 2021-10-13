Just 9 Fall Dresses From Amazon That Don’t At All Look Like They’re From Amazon

Scroll To See More Images

You might think colder weather means stowing away all of your pretty dresses, but we’re here to tell you that you absolutely can (and should!) rock dresses during the fall season. Especially since so many cute options provide a bit more coverage in the form of long sleeves, maxi lengths, or warmer fabrics.

It might be a little surprising, but our go-to fall dress destination is actually Amazon. The retailer carries amazing options that are fall-appropriate and affordable. Your besties’ jaws will drop when you tell them that your fab new dress they love is actually from the same place you get your skincare and cleaning staples from. And isn’t that a wonderful feeling?

You don’t have to compromise on style when you buy dresses for the colder seasons. Flowy ruffles and billowing sleeves top so many of these styles, and turn what could’ve been dull dresses into statement-making ones. You can also lean into unfailing fall trends, such as flannel patterns and button accents. Many of these options come in longer lengths, but if not, layering a pair of leggings or tights underneath is fool-proof.

The best part about these nine fall dresses is that they won’t leave you wondering what happened to your monthly budget. Each pick costs under $40, and comes with so many rave reviews, you can feel confident knowing you’re snagging a solid find.

Amoretu Flowy Dress

Pair this flowy dress with leggings and combat boots to create an outfit that’s tailor-made for the pumpkin patch. We’re especially digging the Caramel color and all the polka dot options, too.

Prettygarden Floral Wrap Dress

We’re getting total Reformation vibes from this pretty wrap dress. The front split lets your legs breath, and the five floral pattern options give your look a vintage flair that’s great all year-round.

SweatyRocks Square Neck Maxi Dress

If you’re not one for wrap dresses, this chic square neck maxi dress will do the trick. The small patterns elevate the dress so you can wear it to work, dinner, or pretty much anywhere you want. We recommend a chunky or knee-high boot to go with it.

Goodthreads Flannel Shirt Dress

If there’s one dress on here that really screams fall, it’s this one. Goodthreads’ Flannel Shirt Dress gives you the best of both worlds with the comfort of a shirt and the refinement of a dress. Wear a plain shirt or turtleneck underneath it for added warmth.

Igenjun Sweater Tunic Dress with Buttons

Buttons are a sure-fire way to dress up any garment. This proven rule applies to this sweater dress that has the most autumnal wooden buttons.

Viishow Maxi Dress with Pockets

This maxi dress has pockets—need we say more? The straight dress shape is simple, but that’s what makes it great. You don’t have to worry about wearing shorts underneath or whether the (semi-embarrassing) quirky socks you threw on during laundry day are showing through.

Dearcase T-Shirt Dress

For when you simply can’t be bothered, reach for this wear-anywhere t-shirt dress. It’s so versatile that you’ll want to stock up on a bunch of the 42 colors and patterns.

Kranda Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress

This maxi dress cinches in at the waist for a flattering fit that will show off your unique curves. Couple it with a denim or leather jacket and be on your way.

Zilcremo Denim Shirt Dress

If you’re not quite ready to start wearing jeans, we’re with you. Ease into the seasonal transition with this denim shirt dress. The frayed details on the sleeves and bottom hem give it an edgier vibe that’s perfect for fall.