The Best Fall Coats To Match Your Body Type

Finding an affordable fall coat can be a challenge, and focusing on color, cut, and cost hardly leaves room to think about the fit. Here are our picks of the best fall coats that will fit your specific body type and criteria.

Sizably Slender

Being slim gives you a lot of different options. However you don’t want a jacket that fits too tightly around your body, as it can be easly construed as tacky. We suggest a laid back and modern approach to a fall jacket. This See by Chloé coat will cinch your waist to show off your figure. The baggy sleeves, top, and pockets will leave people wondering just how slim you are under your cute coat.

See by Chloe oversized parka, $274, at theoutnet.com

Perfectly Petite

Being petite can sometimes prove to be an obstacle when picking out a fall coat. With hemlines that pass your knees, a longer coat can certainly make you look short. It’s important to steer clear of elongated styles, and stick with a cropped coat.

Cropped leatherette jacket, $58, at ardenb.com

Towering Tall

Tailoring to the tall is ideal for fall. Finding pants may be an ordeal, but you’ll have no problem finding a jacket that is long enough to complement your height. This classic black coat from Topshop might be your best bet. The pleating on the side, and collar gives this coat some real character.

Topshop ruched side funnel neck coat, $190, topshop.com



Eye Catching Curves

For ladies with lots of curves, it is important to accentuate them. Don’t hide your curves behind a structured pea coat. Instead opt for a bold color and tied waist. The open collar on this coat will draw attention to your neckline. A single button and tie will accent your curves accordingly.

Topshop belted big collar coat, $160, at topshop.com

Top Heavy Hottie

With broad shoulders and a bold chest, it is important to keep your coat simple on the top, with a design or ruffle on the bottom. Purple is a great accent color, easy to mix and match with your fall wardrobe. With the structured fit and a skirted bottom, you’re sure to be stylish this fall.

Delia’s Leighton skirted coat, $79, at delias.com