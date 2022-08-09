Just 5 Fall-Inspired Candles You Need to Pick Up at Target ASAP

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

IDK about you, but I start decorating for fall and Halloween during the first week of September. There’s something about the months that fall during the end of the year that usher in so much to look forward to, like cozy holiday parties, checking people off your gift lists and getting into the spirit at home with chunky knit blanket and hot cocoa. And besides, once August comes around, I’m usually over the sweltering temperatures that make it impossible to enjoy being outside. But before all of that happens and you home becomes a hyggae epicenter, I believe it’s socially acceptable to get a head start on lighting your favorite fall candle before you go into full-on fall mode.

Lighting a fall candle helps you get into the spirit without overdoing it. August is also a great time to stock up on all of your favorite apple and pumpkin-infused scents because you have free reign over the selection. People don’t usually start stocking up until at least mid-September. Right now, Target has a great assortment of fall candles that come in gorgeous glass jars and cute labels in your favorite fall-inspired scents. And the best part? They start at just $5 each for single-wick options. Load up your cart now so you can start fall this year on your terms.

Orchard Cider Candle

This two-wick candle is a little over 15 ounces and made with a soy blend of wax for a burn time of up to 50 hours. Pick it up in this delicious orchard cider scent to feel like you hit the apple farm early.

Cinnamon Pumpkin Muffin

The best part about these candles are the cute designs on the labels. They feature images of pumpkins, apples and more in signature fall colors like oranges, reds and golds.

Bourbon Pumpkin Candle

Bourbon and whiskey-inspired scents are going to be big this season, and Target already has the trend on lock with this bourbon infused pumpkin scented candle.

Autumn Harvest Candle

How cute are the mushrooms and little squirrel on this packaging? Once you burn through the candles you can keep the glass jars, clean them out and add candy to them for displaying.

Fall Day Candle

The smaller, 4 ounce candles have a burn time for up to 20 hours, which is a great deal for just $5. Pick up this fall day scented candle and ease into fall from the comfort of home.