13 Pairs Of Fall Boots That Live In My Head Absolutely Rent-Free

Boots season is the best season. As soon as the first leaf tumbles down signaling the start of fall, I dust off my favorite black, studded boots off and take them for a spin. Now that the leaves are changing, it’s the perfect time to refresh your fall footwear rotation with the best fall boots 2020 has to offer. Sandals and mules are fun and all, but there’s nothing like taking a new pair of boots out of the box. Don’t get me wrong, I love all of my shoes…it’s just that my boots feel a little more special than the rest.

Whenever I’m wearing boots, be they heeled or flat, I always feel more sophisticated and ready to take on the world. If you don’t have a pair of boots that gives you that same feeling, it’s time to reevaluate and treat yourself to a few new pairs. You deserve that fall boot confidence boost!

Take a break from buying way too many pumpkin candles and lattes and give QVC’s boot section your undivided attention. We dug deep and found the most popular fall boots worth investing in this season, from trendy snakeskin picks to classic lace-ups, from short ankle boots to tall over-the-knee statement-makers. Whether you’re more of a suede gal or love the feel of faux leather, we’ve got your covered with the super cute boots below.

Before you whip out your wallet and prepare to impulse-buy, allow me to sweeten the deal even further. Right now, QVC is offering first-time shoppers $10 off a purchase of $25 or more with the code OFFER. Isn’t that the perfect boots season surprise?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Sbicca High Over-The-Knee Suede Boots

You can never go wrong with a classic over-the-knee black boot. This suede pick will look chic all fall and winter.

2. Vince Camuto Leather Heeled Ankle Boots

Show off your preference for red wine with these glossy heeled boots. Just don’t imbibe too much while wearing these—those heels are high!

3. White Mountain Heeled Tall Boots

When Nancy Sinatra was singing about boots that were made for walkin’, she was def talking about these black slouchy boots.

4. Franco Sarto Block Heel Stretch Booties

Hop on the animal print trend with these eye-catching faux snakeskin ankle boots. You’ll feel like you can take on the world while wearing this pair.

5. Miz Mooz Leather Buckle Ankle Boots

Look rocker chic with these studded ankle boots. Practical and fashionable, this pair is about to become your go-to for spicing up simple outfits.

6. Marc Fisher Suede and Knit Ankle Boots

Who knew heels could be cozy? Thanks to the knit material, these stylish red shoes will fit like a glove—er, sock.

7. Patricia Nash Lace-Up Booties

These hand-stained leather boots are buttery and luxurious, not to mention they’d look great for a pumpkin patch or apple orchard photo sesh.

8. Louise et Cie Suede Lace-up Tall Shaft Boots

Boasting some impressively long laces, these black boots are certainly a head-turning pair. While strutting around in these, you’ll look like you mean business, that’s for sure.

9. Katy Perry Block Heeled Ankle Boots

Add a little shine to your shoes with an accent block heel. This shiny gold heel contrasts nicely with the red leather boot and just screams fall.

10. Seven Dials by White Mountain Over-the-Knee Boots

These boots have studs for days and are a fun take on the over-the-knee boot trend. A little hardware never hurt nobody!

11. White Mountain Pull-On Heeled Tall Boots

Pretend you’re in the warm desert—even if there are no leaves left on the trees—with these block-heeled snake-print boots.

12. Clarks Collection Heeled Booties

Go full ’90s girl and take a walk on the wild side with these kitten-heeled boots. IMHO, everyone needs a pair of leopard boots!

13. Louise et Cie Mid-Shaft Boots

Just like fall is the best in-between season, these mid-calf boots are the perfect in-between boot. We’re def adding these buttery snake-prints boots to our closets this fall.