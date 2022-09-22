Best Fall Boots 2022: 12 Pairs That Are Actually Worth Your Money

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I like to think of a good pair of boots in the same way that I think about a good friend. They need to be dependable, fun, easy to spend time with and always down for a long walk with a latte. When you find a good one (boots or a friend), the bond you share will last for years—maybe even decades! That being said, I don’t tread lightly when shopping for boots, especially when it comes to fall shopping. The search for the best fall boots can be overwhelming especially when there are so many trends, silhouettes and materials on the market. Since I essentially shop for a living, I have a leg (or foot) up when it comes to researching and evaluating the current fall boot selection—and I’m here to keep it real.

When shopping for the perfect boot, you first must determine what kind of style you’re going for (and don’t worry, you can pick multiple). Do you want a cowboy boot or a combat boot? Maybe you’re looking for tall riding boots but have wider calves (me too!). Suede? Leather? Neither? Narrowing down a few of these parameters will help focus your search if you don’t know where to start.

I’m guilty of loving whatever simply catches my eye and have yet to deem one boot style as my signature—and that’s fine too! For comfort, I always gravitate toward a Chelsea boot or something with a lug sole but this season, I’m hoping to incorporate some heels into my boot rotation. I’m loving neutral-toned pointed-toe booties from brands like Schutz and eyeing some major silver statement boots from Zara.

You know what they say if the shoe fits wear it and wear it often! Keep scrolling for the 12 pairs of boots that will make you want to do just that.

Silma Booties

I have this pair of Dolce Vita suede booties and can confirm it was love at first wear. I love the subtle western vibe of the shoe and style them with a fun maxi skirt or dress or a classic pair of jeans.

Ansie Tall Boots

Vagabond makes my favorite pair of loafers and their boots are just as good. This tall beige pair will look so cute with a matching trench coat or any version of fall florals.

Mikki Mid Pointed-Toe Bootie

Pointed-toe boots with a little heel are officially back and I am personally thrilled! This style instantly dresses up any outfit (like that cargo skirt you’ve been unsure about) and even looks cool with contrasting sporty pieces. This pair from Shutz in the chocolate brown color is totally dreamy.

Low Chelsea Boots

If there’s one pair of boots that consistently gets good reviews for quality and comfort, it’s this pair of Ganni Chelsea boots. The style comes in lots of colors but I’m partial to this white pair.

Stella Western Boot

Ok party people, zebra boots have entered the chat! I’m obsessed with this tall pair of western boots, especially in the fun animal print. They come in four different patterns so if you prefer a neutral option, you’re in luck.

Buckled Leather Biker Boots

Now, this pair of leather biker boots will never go out of style. They’re the ultimate mix of grungy and western and therefore work for any location.

Track Sole Contrast Ankle Boots

If you love the Ganni boots featured above but are looking for something at a lower price point, this pair from Mango is an excellent alternative.

Marja Boots

This pair of black booties will be your go-to for everyday wear. The pointed toe is subtle and the silhouette is totally timeless.

Laminated Heeled Boots

This pair of silver knee-high boots are bold but I truly believe anyone can rock them because silver is essentially a neutral color—no, really. Silver will spice up neutral look or play into an already colorful ensemble.

Ultra Mini Classic Boot

UGG slander will not be tolerated here. The ultra-mini UGGs aren’t just for wearing with sweatpants (I promise!). Celebrities like Elsa Hosk and Bella Hadid have proved that UGGs deserve their street style moment too and this mini boot will be the big trend this year.

Gen N Align Wide Calf Boot

I have this pair of boots in the wide calf version and I literally cannot stop wearing them. They’re very comfortable and seem to complete every type of outfit. I’m specifically drawn to them for work meetings and nights out.

Faux Fur Lined Platform Chelsea Boots

Get a boot that does it all—like this pair of Dr. Martens. The faux fur lining will keep your foot super warm in the winter but the shape of the boot is way cuter than a snow or rain boot.