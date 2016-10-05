The Boots 8 STYLECASTER Editors Are Coveting This Fall

Although undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable times of year, boot season is also one of the most dangerous for our bank accounts. Right now, the new crop of styles is fresh in stores, and no matter what you’re in the market for—over-the-knee, stack-heel, Chelsea, lace-up—there are are likely several dozen pairs out there that will inspire serious need-it-now feelings.

Believe me, I know the feeling: no matter how close my apartment floors come to being overtaken by stray footwear, the urge to expand my collection tends to hit right around this time (probably not coincidentally, right at the end of Paris Fashion Week).

And if the STYLECASTER staff Slack channels—not to mention the texts from friends wondering which black booties are the best black booties because ohmigod there are so many black booties out there—are anything to go by, I’m not alone here: it’s prime shopping season, and sometimes, the sheer magnitude of options can be overwhelming.

More than sandals (which, let’s be honest, tend to get worn to the ground in a summer or two), boots can be a justified investment. But do you go the safe route and buy another classic black pair you know you’ll get a ton of use out of, or go for that of-the-moment style you can’t stop thinking about? And do you throw down a lot of cash on a designer that you know (or at least hope!) will last, or opt for the cheap-and-cheerful version from Zara et. al?

These are the questions we’re grappling with these days (you know, when we’re not thinking about the Election or the wage gap or society’s questionable treatment of Kim Kardashian)—so, to that end, I asked our editors to share their absolutely favorite picks of the season—one out of budget but oh-so-dreamy, and one affordable and more realistic. Click through the slideshow to see them all!