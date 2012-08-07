The Best Fall Campaigns: Donna Karan, Prada, More

We may be in the heat of summer, but we’re already getting excited for fall now that the ever-forward-thinking fashion industry has started to debut the coming season’s ad campaigns in magazines and online.
So far, we’re seeing our favorite brands feature both familiar faces and fashion newbies, as well as some legendary photographers returning to their signature brands with fresh looks. We’re especially loving the fanciful, dark fairytale-inspired campaign from Mulberry, which features giant beasts who seemingly jumped straight out of Where The Wild Things Are and into the fashion world. Another favorite is Ferragamo‘s romantic lookbook starring Kate Moss and Prada‘s graphic campaign shot by Steven Meisel.
We're seeing Karlie Kloss's face everywhere this fall. Here she is for Juicy Couture.
Karmen Pedaru and Nadja Bender Luxuriate for Donna Karan's Fall 2012 campaign.
Zara went for a darker appeal with their campaign, casting shadows and a sultry model.
Chinese models Ming Xi, Xiao Wen and Wang Xiao star in the latest images for Lane Crawford.
Kate Moss stars in the Fall 2012 campaign for Mango.
Emilio Pucci shines a jade green light over their fall campaign.
Iris van Berne is the face of Peet Dullaert's newest advertising campaigns.
Joop! tapped Maryna Linchuk for the label's Fall 2012 campaign.
Blanco tapped Erin Heatherton (and her gorgeous smile!) for next season's ad campaigns.
Natalia Vodianova is once again the face of Stella McCartney.
Lady Gaga has little monsters crawling all over her in this ad campaign for her fragrance, Fame.
Twilight's Kellan Lutz stars alongside Kate Upton in Abbott & Main's fall 2012 campaign.
Music legend Paul Weller in the fall 2012 campaign for John Varvatos.
The new Lacoste campaign stars Kasia Struss as styled by Jane How and photographed by Karim Sadli.
Kati Nescher for Tom Ford Eyewear this fall.
Mila Kunis returns as the face of Dior this fall, in images shot by Mario Sorrenti in LA.
Lara Stone and Myles Crosby for Calvin Klein Jeans, as photographed by Steven Klein.
Coca Rocha and Hanne Gaby Odiele are rockstars for Diesel this fall.
A colorful fall 2012 campaign for Etro stars Iselin Steiro, Magda Laguinge, Laura Love, Miles McMillan and Ton Heukels.
Bette Franke poses for Hermes in the fall 2012 campaign.
Another shot by Mario Sorrenti, this time for Jill Stuart.
Photographed by Karl himself, the fall campaign for Karl by Karl Lagerfeld features all black leather pieces.
Kurt Geiger also jumps on the black and white bandwagon.
A serious look for Lanvin's latest campaign images.
Phillip Dixon shot the images for Leon Max's fall 2012 campaign.
The new Michael Kors campaign is all about Hollywood glamour.
Kati Nescher is a vision in red for the Tom Ford fall 2012 campaign.
Chloe Sevigny shows off some colourful prints in Miu Miu's Fall 2012 campaign.
Max Mara's Fall 2012 campaign is all about relaxed femininity and elegance.
Balenciaga welcomes newcomers to the scene with retro and futuristic images for the Fall 2012 campaign.
Jac stars in a black and white Ellassay campaign for Fall 2012.
Celine's old school images for Fall 2012 were shot by Juergen Teller, starring Daria Werbowy.
Alberta Ferretti's Fall 2012 campaign stars vamped up Eniko Mihalik and Kasia Struss, styled by Marie Chaix.
Chanel's Fall 2012 ad campaign images prematurely leaked onto the internet, starring Saskia De Brauw in a bob with a blank white background.
Calvin Klein's fall 2012 campaign stars Lara Stone for her fifth season in a row with the brand, shot by the usual Mert & Marcus.
Moschino's Fall 2012 campaign stars Ophelie Rupp and Ymre Stiekema, photographed by Juergen Teller.
Codie Young stars in the Jil Sander Fall 2012 campaign with minimal makeup echoing the designer's trademark aesthetic.
The latest campaign images from Alexander McQueen stars Suvi Keponen in a futuristic technicolored scene.
The new Paul & Joe campaign stars models Querelle Jansen and Josefien Rodermen in relaxed black and white portraits.
Kate Moss stars in the new advertisements for Salvatore Ferragamo. The Fall/Winter 2012/2013 campaign is a sophisticated affair, photographed by Mikael Jansson.
Emporio Armani’s Fall 2012 campaign, shot in Tokyo by Alasdair McLellan, set to appear in magazines this July.
Photographed by Steven Meisel, Prada's Fall 2012 campaign features carefully posed models in a futuristic setting of red, white
and purple.
Naomi Campbell returns as the face of Pinko for Fall 2012.
A glamorous Anja Rubik is the face of Guiseppe Zannoti's Fall 2012 collection.
Photographer Deborah Turbeville's second campaign for Valentino features three models in red at the Sicilian Palazzo Valguarnera-Gangi in Palermo.
The latest Dolce & Gabbana campaign features Italian actress Monica Bellucci.
Cosabella's images for the Fall 2012 campaign are sexy but elegant.
A chic bohemian Anja Rubik was captured by Mert & Marcus for Patrizia Pepe's Fall 2012 campaign.
Querelle Jansen shows off her Jimmy Choo's from the backseat.
As part of Bottega Veneta's "Art of Collaboration" project, creative director Tomas Maier selects a new artist to work with for each season's advertising campaigns. This Fall, the brand's images were shot by Erwin Olaf, starring Aymeline Valade.
Candice Swanepoel and Dmitriy Tanner star topless in the fall campaign for Versace Jeans
The newest campaign for Louis Vuitton, photographed by Steven Meisel, is set onboard the train that so wowed audiences at the label's Fall 2012 fashion show earlier this year.
The new Jason Wu campaign features top model Shalom Harlow with bold makeup and slick hair, photographed by Wily Vanderperre.
These black and white images for Burberry's Fall 2012 campaign were photographed by
Mario Testino at the Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London.
Givenchy’s new Fall 2012 campaign features images
styled by Carine Roitfeld and photographed by photographic duo Mert & Marcus.
Americana Manhasset’s upcoming Fall 2012
“Speechless” lookbook was photographed at Paramount Studios and in private L.A. homes with a classic roaring twenties theme. There will also be a short silent
film and the usual behind-the-scenes video to look forward to as part of the campaign.
Bally’s Fall 2012 campaign overlooks the
Swiss Alps, as photographed by Norman Jean Roy.
Popular teen model Karlie Kloss is a an
urban seductress for Jean Paul Gaultier’s upcoming campaign. The images were captured by
Willy Vanderperre
in the Les Frigos district of Paris.
As per usual, this Marc Jacobs campaign was
shot by Juergen
Teller. The released Fall 2012 ads star oversized hats and sickly
pale makeup in a barren, beach-like setting.
Photographed by Tim Walker in England’s Blackheath
Forest, the Mulberry Fall 2012 campaign features giant furry beasts that
resemble those from Where the Wild Things Are. The campaign is “an
interpretation of dreams and fears” and is set to be appear in the New York
Times from June 24.
The latest from Vera Wang for fall 2012.
Hugo Boss Black summoned model Hilary Rhoda
for the brand’s fall campaign, photographed by Mario Sorrenti in the NAPA
Valley.
Shot by the sea in Barcelona at the city’s
port, the Hugo Boss Orange campaign
was captured by Cédric Buche, starring Jac Jagaciak and male model Ryan Burns.
Danish
supermodel Freja Beha Erichsen remains the face of Hugo by Hugo Boss for another season in this elegant Fall/Winter 2012 campaign, lensed by Alexei Hay.
Photographed by Mert & Marcus and starring Dutch model Elza Luijendijk, Versace’s campaign is described by Donatella
Versace herself
as: "bold, strong, iconic and perfectly conveys the sexy rock vibe of our Fall/Winter collection."
Another campaign captured by Mert & Marcus, Giorgio Armani's strikingly
colorful Fall 2012 ads will be seen worldwide in July.
French photographer Jean Paul Goude captured
the images for this neon, topsy-turvy Kenzo campaign.
The Fall 2012 campaign for Jitrois is set at a sophisticated but
sinister party, starring Masha Voronina, Chris Doe, Nadine Ponce and Tuuli
Shipster as dark seductresses.
Karmen
Pedaru and Nadja Bender star as the faces of Gucci’s feminine and sophisticated
pre-fall 2012 campaign.
Latvian Karlina Caune has replaced Polish model Daga
Ziober as the new
face of Akris. The new Fall/Winter 2012 campaign was lensed by Karim Sadli.
Longchamp's fun fall campaign stars Coco Rocha & Emily Didonato
balancing on a bike, captured by Max Vadukul.