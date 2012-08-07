The Best Fall Campaigns: Donna Karan, Prada, More

We may be in the heat of summer, but we’re already getting excited for fall now that the ever-forward-thinking fashion industry has started to debut the coming season’s ad campaigns in magazines and online.

So far, we’re seeing our favorite brands feature both familiar faces and fashion newbies, as well as some legendary photographers returning to their signature brands with fresh looks. We’re especially loving the fanciful, dark fairytale-inspired campaign from Mulberry, which features giant beasts who seemingly jumped straight out of Where The Wild Things Are and into the fashion world. Another favorite is Ferragamo‘s romantic lookbook starring Kate Moss and Prada‘s graphic campaign shot by Steven Meisel.

Have a click through some of the best campaigns to be released thus far, and check back for new updates!