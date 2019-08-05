These Sleeping Masks Will Erase The Aftermath of Jet Lag From Your Face Overnight

Travelling poses a number of downsides when it comes to the state of our overall wellbeing, from over-exhaustion due to early flights, the 50-50 chance of catching an illness thanks to re-circulated air in the plane’s germ-laden cabin, extreme dehydration, and compromised diets thanks to airports’ notoriously scant offering of healthy dining options. And, if you’re travelling internationally (or heck, even just somewhere in a different time zone) there’s the disorienting jet lag to deal with, which can lead to losing an entire day of trip just trying to catch up to local time and just simply recover.

Jet lag, along with air travel in general, wreak havoc on our physical health and sleeping cycles, both of which are made apparent by the way our skin looks post-travel. Re-circulated air in conjunction with high pressure, low-humidity conditions in the plane’s cabin create the perfect breeding ground for dry inflamed skin and facial swelling. Then there’s issue of lower oxygen levels, which can trigger our bodies to release excess levels of cortisol, a stress hormone linked to triggering breakouts and excess oil secretion.

And, I’m sure we don’t need to tell you that naturally, stress and lack of sleep can throw our entire bodies off balance, leading to breakouts, puffiness and deep, dark circles. The best ways to bring jet-lagged skin back to life (aside from plenty of water, rest, and eating well, of course) is with gentle exfoliation to brighten dull tone and withdraw toxins from the pores and delivering your skin a surge of hydration. These sleeping masks will nourish your skin overnight while you catch up on rest so you can wake up feeling and looking fresh.

1. Pur Premium Clay Face Mask

This clay-based face mask contains a cocktail of different skin-reviving ingredients, including AHA’s to exfoliate, vitamins A, B, C & E to brighten, and collagen to restore moisture after a long (and drying) flight. The clay base works to draw out impurities from the pores, which is key after being trapped on plane with re-circulated air and plenty of airborne bacteria, particles and well, germs. Unlike many clay-based face masks, Pur’s clarifies and cleanses the pores without over-drying thanks the addition of anti-aging ingredients.

2. Era Organics Revive Microdermabrasion Scrub + Mask

This two-in-one mask and scrub gently exfoliates the skin without over-drying or causing tightness. It’s a stellar option for post-plane skin care because it’s infused with manuka honey, which is known for having all natural antibacterial properties, which will help remove buildup accrued during your travels and leave the skin looking taut and polished — not dry and irritated. Many scrubs can be harsh and abrasive, making them a no-no for sensitive skin, but this organic mask is infused with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and walnut, so it’s safe for reactive and irritated skin.

3. Elixir Golden Face Mask

This K-beauty sheet mask revives dull, tired skin by delivering a surge of moisture that is able to penetrate deeper for quicker results. Unlike the other two aforementioned masks, this one is also individually packaged, making it ideal for mess-free application and making it through TSA security checkpoints unscathed. It’s designed with three different layers to detoxify impurities from the skin by gently exfoliating, brighten up dullness courtesy of Coenzyme Q10, and moisturize with Vitamin E and collagen.