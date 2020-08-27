The 10 Best Face Masks On Amazon, According To Reviews

Scroll To See More Images

Shopping online is always a bit of a gamble—but if there’s one helpful thing we’ve learned, it’s to always! Read! Reviews! You can find out what others think about a product’s quality, if the descriptions are accurate or even how something fits. No matter what you’re considering buying online, knowing how it worked for other people is a game-changer. And now that we’re all trying to stay safe and purchase masks online, it’s just as important to check out those reviews, too. If you’re tired of scrolling through pages and pages of options, we’ve done you a favor and found the best face masks on Amazon you can get right now—according to (you guessed it) the reviews.

The shopping possibilities on Amazon these days are endless. Thankfully, this includes myriad face masks in a range of styles, colors and prices—all with helpful customer reviews, of course. Because it’s important to know exactly what to expect when you’re buying something online, reading the opinions of purchasers of a face mask is a necessity. There are times when overlooking an abundance of mediocre reviews is OK, but searching for a new fabric face mask is definitely not one of them.

After all, cloth face masks are something we typically have to wear constantly—and sometimes for long periods of time. Knowing if a mask is going to be itchy, hard to breathe in or uncomfortable behind the ears is ridiculously important. Nothing is quite as frustrating as purchasing an item only to realize you shouldn’t have. And in the case of face masks, they’re typically unable to be returned. Once you buy it, you’re stuck with it. So it’s worth the extra step to find the best ones out there, right?

For those who love to make use of their Prime account, we’ve made shopping for masks on Amazon so easy. Below, you’ll find 10 of the best face masks on Amazon, according to reviewers. There’s a variety of styles, too, so whether you want something simple that works with every outfit you own or prefer and bright and fun face mask, you’re sure to find the perfect addition to your face coverings collection.

Please remember that these masks are not for medical use, but they can help stop the spread of germs while you’re out and about. Staying safe is so important this season and beyond, but it doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice breathability or style. These Amazon face masks will allow you to keep yourself and others away from germs while also making sure you’re as comfortable as possible. Still skeptical? Just read the reviews!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adjustable Face Masks (Pack Of 3)

It should come as little surprise that one of Amazon’s absolute best-selling masks is a pack of three simple black face masks with adjustable ear straps and a nose wire. It’s simple, but gets the job done. With a 100% five-star rating (out of 304 reviews), it’s hard to pass this up.

2. Stylish Cotton Face Masks (Pack Of 5)

For those who want something highly-reviewed and with a little pizazz, these patterned cotton face masks are definitely a must. As a bonus, they’re handmade, which reviewers seem to love: “These are way cuter than I expected! They fit perfectly! I love the adjustable straps as well…Good value as well- some people/ places were charging way too much. I appreciate the work put into these!” More bang for your buck and cute designs? Yes, please.

3. Face Masks With Built-In Filters (Pack Of 4)

If it’s a variety of solid face masks you’re after, this pack of four is a great option. Want some specifics? One reviewer (out of 359 with an average rating of 4.3 stars!) described why they love these masks: “The material is not that thick, but much better than the blue surgical masks. The ear-loops have a ring around it that is moveable so that one can make an adjustment so that it fits can be made to fit snuggly behind the ear. Over the nose is the wire so that the mask fits snuggly over the nose.”

4. Washable Face Cover

For those who don’t want a pack of face masks (though you really can’t have too many), you can always opt for a singular patterned face mask. These masks come in a variety of different patterns, so you can find one that fits your style perfectly. Plus, you’ll find nearly 850 reviews on these beauts—with an average rating of 4.5 stars.

5. Reusable Bandana Print Reversible Face Masks (Pack Of 3)

Fan of name brands? While you’re snagging your next pair of jeans from Levi’s, be sure to check out their bandana print face masks as well. If you’re unsure whether or not Levi’s should be branching out from jeans, though, you’re not the only one—but you might be pleasantly surprised. One reviewer wrote, “I kind of bought these as a joke, like ‘haha Levi’s is branching out from jeans into face masks now! What a jump!’ And the price was decent so I decided to humor myself. But these are actually stupidly good quality.”

6. Reusable Fabric Face Masks (Pack Of 3)

“I was pleasantly surprised when I opened these,” writes one reviewer about these cute face masks. “They are an interesting design. The mask itself has no stretch, but fits my face nicely. It’s a little loose but not too loose and it’s not squishing my nose. The ear bands are very stretchy and are comfortable around my ears. It feels like a thin t-shirt over my face and is very breathable.”

7. Washable Face Masks (Pack Of 3)

Calling all animal print lovers! This pack of three animal print masks is definitely the safe and stylish fashion moment you need this season. Plus, the reviews don’t lie. These masks scored an average rating of 4.4 stars from a total of 326 reviews, so you’re free to get a little wild.

8. Stylish Pattern Cotton Face Masks (Pack Of 4)

These cute face masks are one of the top sellers in Amazon’s selection of fabric face masks, so why not add them to your collection? If you need further convincing, the reviews are in: “These masks are well-made and very comfortable to wear. The inside pocket is designed so that it is easy to insert/remove a filter. The ear loops are adjustable, giving the mask a wide range of fits. I love the colors and designs! My office is reopening, so I’ll be wearing a mask all day long making comfort a must. So happy I found these!”

9. Reusable Abstract Floral Face Masks (Pack Of 3)

Out of 103 ratings, 82% of purchasers gave these abstract floral face masks four stars or more. If that—and the adorable floral patterns—aren’t enough to convince you, consider this particularly great review: “These are the most reasonably priced masks I’ve found. I like that they are bigger than some masks with pleating making them easier to fit over nose and chin. They also have a filter pocket which has been harder to find than I had anticipated. The prints are also very nice. Well made.”

10. Rhinestone Fashionable Face Mask

Surprised to see a rhinestone face mask on this list? We were too—until we saw that this mask (and the other styles from the Leg Avenue brand) had an average rating of 4.8 stars from 117 reviewers. If you’re in need of a fashion-forward face mask or just want to copy Ariana Grande’s Instagram mask look, this is definitely a must-have.