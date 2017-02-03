StyleCaster
25 Extended Size Shoes to Shop Right Now

25 Extended Size Shoes to Shop Right Now

Leah Faye Cooper
by
25 Extended Size Shoes to Shop Right Now
Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images

In a world filled with uncertainties, here’s one thing we know for sure: being a shoe size that deviates from the 6–10 range sucks. In the grand scheme of life there are, of course, far worse fates. But in the microcosm that is shoe shopping, being relegated to the paltry extend-size options is quite discouraging.

From a business perspective, it makes sense for designers to limit their offerings to sizes 6–10. According to research from Footwear Market Insights, 90 percent of women’s shoe sales fall within this range. But what about the other 10 percent of us? If you happen to be a size 4 or 12, or have a wide or narrow foot, this fact does nothing to soften the repeated blows of never being able to find a shoe you love that’s in your size.

We’re here to help.

We recently went on a mission to find the best extend size shoes, rounding up 25 small (4–5.5), large (11+), wide, and narrow styles form brands including Tory Burch, Vince Camuto, Stuart Weitzman, and more. Ahead, our editor-approved picks, at every price point. You have some shopping to do, no?

1 of 29
Small: Sizes 4–5.5
Small: Sizes 4–5.5
Photo: ImaxTree
Small: Sizes 4–5.5
Small: Sizes 4–5.5

Stuart Weitzman The Calare Bootie, $288; at Stuart Weitzman

Photo: Stuart Weitzman
Small: Sizes 4–5.5
Small: Sizes 4–5.5

Halogen Zoey Slingback Sandal, $99.95; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Small: Sizes 4–5.5
Small: Sizes 4–5.5

Tretorn Nylite 2 Sneakers, $80; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
Small: Sizes 4–5.5
Small: Sizes 4–5.5

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Heel, $120; at Sam Edelman

Photo: Sam Edelman
Small: Sizes 4–5.5
Small: Sizes 4–5.5

BP Trolley Bootie, $84.90; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Small: Sizes 4–5.5
Small: Sizes 4–5.5

Aldo Kerinna Shoe, $75; at Aldo

Photo: Aldo
Small: Sizes 4–5.5
Small: Sizes 4–5.5

Miu Miu Ribbon Lace Wraparound Pump, $690; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Small: Sizes 4–5.5
Small: Sizes 4–5.5

Vince Camuto Basilia Platform Mule, $119; at Vince Camuto

Large: Sizes 11+
Large: Sizes 11+
Photo: ImaxTree
Large: Sizes 11+
Large: Sizes 11+

Via Spiga Selita Ankle Strap Pump, $99.97; at Nordstrom Rack

Photo: Nordstrom Rack
Large: Sizes 11+
Large: Sizes 11+

Steve Madden Riesling, $89.95; at Steve Madden

Photo: Steve Madden
Large: Sizes 11+
Large: Sizes 11+

Tory Burch Embroidered Floral Mule, $375; at Tory Burch

Photo: Tory Burch
Large: Sizes 11+
Large: Sizes 11+

Nike Air Force 1 Hi Se, $89.97; at Nike

Photo: Nike
Large: Sizes 11+
Large: Sizes 11+

Stuart Weitzman The Straighten Boot, $349; at Stuart Weitzman

Photo: Stuart Weitzman
Large: Sizes 11+
Large: Sizes 11+

Bcbgeneration Dorien Angle Zip Bootie, $49.98; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Large: Sizes 11+
Large: Sizes 11+

Sigerson Morrison Rhoda Crisscross Mule, $275; at Sigerson Morrison

Photo: Siegerson Morrison
Large: Sizes 11+
Large: Sizes 11+

Leya Velvet Fur Sneaker, $100; at Sam Edelman

Photo: Sam Edelman
Wide
Wide
Photo: Getty
Wide
Wide

Asos Ranger Wide Fit Leather Western Boots, $68; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Wide
Wide

Salvatore Ferragamo Elga Slip-On Sneaker, $595; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Wide
Wide

Asos Elspeth Wide Fit Zip Front Boots, $58; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Wide
Wide

14th & Union Trista Open Toe Sandal, $39.97; at Nordstrom Rack

Photo: Norstrom Rack
Wide
Wide

Bella Vita Nettie, $62.99; at Zappos

Photo: Zappos
Narrow
Narrow
Photo: Getty
Narrow
Narrow

Cole Haan Cassidy Bootie, $199.95; at Cole Haan

Photo: Cole Haan
Narrow
Narrow

Bella Vita Gia Tall Riding Boot, $249.95; at Nordstrom

Photo: Norstrom
Narrow
Narrow

Stuart Weitzman Strapping Sandal, $228; at Stuart Weitzman

Photo: Stuart Weitzman
Narrow
Narrow

Bella Vita Kirby Bootie, $80.99; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

