25 Extended Size Shoes to Shop Right Now

In a world filled with uncertainties, here’s one thing we know for sure: being a shoe size that deviates from the 6–10 range sucks. In the grand scheme of life there are, of course, far worse fates. But in the microcosm that is shoe shopping, being relegated to the paltry extend-size options is quite discouraging.
From a business perspective, it makes sense for designers to limit their offerings to sizes 6–10. According to research from Footwear Market Insights, 90 percent of women’s shoe sales fall within this range. But what about the other 10 percent of us? If you happen to be a size 4 or 12, or have a wide or narrow foot, this fact does nothing to soften the repeated blows of never being able to find a shoe you love that’s in your size.
We’re here to help.
We recently went on a mission to find the best extend size shoes, rounding up 25 small (4–5.5), large (11+), wide, and narrow styles form brands including Tory Burch, Vince Camuto, Stuart Weitzman, and more. Ahead, our editor-approved picks, at every price point. You have some shopping to do, no?
Small: Sizes 4–5.5
ImaxTree
Stuart Weitzman
Halogen Zoey Slingback Sandal, $99.95; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Tretorn Nylite 2 Sneakers, $80; at Shopbop
Shopbop
Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Heel, $120; at Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Nordstrom
Aldo Kerinna Shoe, $75; at Aldo
Aldo
Miu Miu Ribbon Lace Wraparound Pump, $690; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Large: Sizes 11+
ImaxTree
Nordstrom Rack
Steve Madden
Tory Burch Embroidered Floral Mule, $375; at Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Nike Air Force 1 Hi Se, $89.97; at Nike
Nike
Stuart Weitzman
Bcbgeneration Dorien Angle Zip Bootie, $49.98; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Siegerson Morrison
Large: Sizes 11+
Sam Edelman
Wide
Asos Ranger Wide Fit Leather Western Boots, $68; at ASOS
ASOS
Wide
Salvatore Ferragamo Elga Slip-On Sneaker, $595; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Wide
Asos Elspeth Wide Fit Zip Front Boots, $58; at ASOS
ASOS
Wide
Norstrom Rack
Wide
Bella Vita Nettie, $62.99; at Zappos
Zappos
Narrow
Cole Haan Cassidy Bootie, $199.95; at Cole Haan
Cole Haan
Narrow
Bella Vita Gia Tall Riding Boot, $249.95; at Nordstrom
Norstrom
Narrow
Stuart Weitzman
Narrow
Bella Vita Kirby Bootie, $80.99; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom