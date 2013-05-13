Best Ex-Husband Ever? Charlie Sheen Sends Denise Richards a Private Plane on Mother’s Day

When celebrity marriages fall apart, the result is usually a series of acrimonious court battles involving everything from spousal support to child custody. But that wasn’t the case for Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards. Although there was said to be some bad blood between them following their 2006 divorce, they remain as close as can be for the sake of their two daughters. Additionally, Richards has stepped up in other ways—and has taken in Sheen’s twin sons with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller, who was recently shipped off to rehab for the umpteenth time.

Being a good person pays off—Richards is said to have nabbed around $40 million in their initial divorce settlement, and the rewards keep on coming in. Yesterday, she was unable to celebrate Mother’s Day in LA with her brood as she was hard at work on the ABC Family show “Twisted” in New York CIty. Not one to make the woman taking care of his precious children fly commercial, Sheen dispatched his private plane to pick her up. Richards tweeted, “Greatest ex @charliesheen my mom’s day gift flying me home on his plane so I can take the kids to school…” If Richards had chartered a private jet for a cross country flight herself, the cost would have been upwards of $30,000.

It should be noted that Sheen’s private plane is a storied vehicle, which once famously transported Mueller and two porn stars out of the country on a drug-fueled vacation which he alleged was “rehab.”

Frankly, we’re just glad Richards is there to pick up the pieces—and the woman deserves all the private jets she wants!