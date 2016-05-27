The Everyday Bras 8 STYLECASTER Editors Live In

The category of the “everyday bra” is usually one of the sadder parts of the lingerie market—dull, flesh-toned T-shirt bras with sensible underwires and little incentive to be shown off. But how many of us really and truly wear those every day, despite what their name might suggest?

My money was on not too many, which is why I asked STYLECASTER editors to open up their underwear drawers (uh, not literally) and share what they really find themselves coming back to time and time again—and, as I suspected, the responses varied widely, from strappy lace bralettes to cleavage-boosting push-ups.

As prescriptive as the lingerie market can be—”85 percent of women are wearing the wrong size,” blah, blah, blah—at the end of the day, we choose what we like and what makes us the most comfortable. Love ’em or hate ’em, bras are highly personal, and no one needs to feel like they need a dreary “everyday wardrobe” any more than they need to wear orthotic-style “sensible shoes” five days a week.

So, in the interest of widening the definition of everyday—and tipping you off to some excellent underwear options while we’re at it—we’ve compiled a list of our editors’ absolute favorite picks in the gallery ahead.