5 Etsy Shops We’re Currently Obsessed With

True story: We sat down to write this piece of service journalism, and proceeded to spend the next several hours in an Etsy rabbit hole, clicking on every rose gold ring, African-print dress, and vegan leather bag that appeared on the screen. This is familiar territory for us. Our enthusiasm for designer pieces (and their more affordable, mass-market counterparts) is matched only by the same sentiment for Etsy’s vintage and indie finds. It’s very easy for us to get lost in the site’s myriad of style trappings.
Luckily, this is time well spent. While browsing the marketplace most recently, we bookmarked the five best Etsy shops, according to our fashion-obsessed staff. Ahead, our picks for standout clothing, accessories, and vintage shops, plus pieces from each one that you can shop right now.
Beriqisu
After designing for brands such as Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade, and Natori, New York-based designer Belkis Whyte ventured on her own, launching a range of dresses and seperates inspired by her Ghanaian Roots. We're crazy about the clean silhouettes and gorgeous prints.
Nana Mixed Print Shift Dress, $225; at Etsy
Photo:
Beriqisu/Etsy
Beriqisu
Abigail Gingham Bralette Dress, $225; at Etsy
Photo:
Beriqisu/Etsy
Beriqisu
Neema Single Button Blazer, $250; at Etsy
Photo:
Beriqisu/Etsy
Beriqisu
Marsha Birdie Print Crop Top, $95; at Etsy
Photo:
Beriqisu/Etsy
Golden Ponies
If you have a penchant for glitter and holographic accessories, this shop may soon be the literal light of your life. Founded in 2009 in Guadalajara, México, the brand specializes in affordable accessories made from top quality genuine and faux leather.
Stars Faux Leather Heeled Ankle Boots, $50; at Etsy
Photo:
Golden Ponies/Etsy
Golden Ponies
Madi Small Multicolor Splatter Crossbody Bag, $50; at Etsy
Photo:
Golden Ponies/Etsy
Golden Ponies
Mirrored Holographic Vegan Faux Leather Pony Oxford Shoes, $42; at Etsy
Photo:
Golden Ponies/Etsy
Golden Ponies
Binocular Oval Box Crossbody Bag, $50; at Etsy
Photo:
Golden Ponies/Etsy
Dear Golden Vintage
If you can't make it to Ann Arbor to visit this shop, it's Etsy page offers a substantial vintage fashion fix. The expertly curated selection includes wedding gowns, furs, silk dresses, and more, all in excellent condition and dating back to as far as the 1910s.
1950s Dremella Mink Collar Jacket, $144; at Etsy
Photo:
Dear Golden Vintage/Etsy
Dear Golden Vintage
1960s Silk Parfait Amour Dress, $158; at Etsy
Photo:
Dear Golden Vintage/Etsy
Dear Golden Vintage
1920s Chevalier Silk Velvet Cape, $645; at Etsy
Photo:
Dear Golden Vintage/Etsy
Dear Golden Vintage
Raffica Bianco Wedding Gown, $1,250; at Etsy
Photo:
Dear Golden Vintage/Etsy
Lorraine West Jewelry
Handcrafted in Brooklyn, Lorraine West's minimal accessories are equal parts contemporary and timeless. Though she regularly designs new pieces, bestsellers and classics are always available here.
Set of Three Crescent Bangles, $250; at Etsy
Photo:
Lorraine West Jewelry/Etsy
Lorraine West Jewelry
Big Bar Ring, $125; at Etsy
Photo:
Lorraine West Jewelry/Etsy
Lorraine West Jewelry
3" Hoop Earrings, $75; at Etsy
Photo:
Lorraine West Jewelry/Etsy
Lorraine West Jewelry
Mini Triangle Ring, $60; at Etsy
Photo:
Lorraine West Jewelry/Etsy
Ohhh Lulu
Delicate lace and vintage patterns have drawn a cult following to this shop, which is helmed by Sarah Norwood. What started as a hobby for the Orillia, Ontario-based designer is now her full-time job, and those with an affinity for pretty underthings couldn't be more thankful.
Halcyon Sheer Lace Lingerie Set, $89; at Etsy
Photo:
Ohhh Lulu/Etsy
Ohhh Lulu
Medea Longline Bra and Panties Set, $94; at Etsy
Photo:
Ohhh Lulu/Etsy
Ohhh Lulu
Palm Tropical Lingerie Set, $89; at Etsy
Photo:
Ohhh Lulu/Etsy
Ohhh Lulu
Vapor Lingerie Set, $89; at Etsy
Photo:
Ohhh Lulu/Etsy