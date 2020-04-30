Eternity rings symbolize something special. For the uninitiated, an eternity ring serves as stylish shorthand for affection — it represents the love between you and another person or your everlasting love with yourself. Whether you just like the clean look of the identically cut stones around the simple band or want to wear it as a wedding ring, eternity rings are made for stacking. These rings complement any other ring they sit up against, especially engagement rings, statement rings or your modern, simple bands.

When you’re searching for an eternity ring, you want to find a band you like, whether silver, yellow gold–plated or rose gold–plated. You also need to decide how much bling you want on your finger. Some of the best eternity rings we’ve found have different stone sizes, so you can pick between classic and understated or sparkly and noticeable. The rings below are also great to rock on your left finger if you’re married and are worried about wearing your wedding band, or if you aren’t able to wear your real wedding ring to work.

Regardless if you’re celebrating your first wedding anniversary or treating yourself to something shiny, remember that the eternity ring represents something hopeful. We all need more love in our lives, after all.

1. AINUOSHI Sterling Silver Eternity Ring

This sterling silver ring from AINUOSHI features four millimeter cubic zirconia, which means that the stones are pretty sizable. The ring will sparkle so much that people might not be able to tell the difference between the CZ and the real thing. You can choose from five different ring designs, including round, heart, cushion-cut, emerald-cut and multi-cut. It also includes a velvet pouch and a white box ready for gifting.

2. PAVOI Eternity Bands

PAVOI’s eternity rings are made to last as long as the name “eternity ring” implies. Sparkly yet understated, the rings are crafted in hypoallergenic sterling silver and plated with rhodium and are filled with cubic-zirconia. You can choose from plated rose-gold rings, plated-silver rings and yellow-gold plated. Or if you want a stackable set, there’s an option to get all three together.

3. Amazon Essentials All-Around Band Ring

You can choose from two different cubic zirconia stone sizes, 2.5 or 3.5 millimeters, for these sparklers. If you want more attention drawn to your ring, go with the 3.5 gem size. You can also choose from platinum-plated sterling silver or yellow gold–plated sterling silver bands. This ring has metal plating that is meant to make the eternity ring flashy. These rings are made to last, but to make yours last even longer, you should store it in an air-tight box in a cool place.