The 10 Best Espadrilles To Wear This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer after summer, there is one shoe style that always seems to make a comeback: espadrilles. The woven hybrid between a slide, slipper and sometimes even sneaker is the tried-and-true favorite for pool days, trips to the farmer’s market and rooftop hangouts. The best espadrilles are comfortable, chic and just the right amount of beachy.

One of my favorite things about espadrilles is the range of outfits they can be paired with. This makes them the ultimate shoe to take on vacation. Wear them with a linen button-down and pant set for an effortless and minimalist look. If you’re heading out to a nice dinner, swap your strappy sandals or heels for a pair of espadrilles. Or, the woven style, especially if you have a pair with a platform or wedge heel, looks great when worn with a patterned maxi dress. For a more casual look, opt for espadrilles instead of sneakers when wearing a simple pair of denim shorts and a t-shirt. It will elevate your look while still being casual.

While the traditional espadrille shape involves a low-woven platform and canvas top, there are plenty of other silhouettes out there. Open-toe slides, wedges, platforms and even Mary Jane’s are all options in the espadrille category. Take your pick of the 10 best espadrille options below.

Ines Espadrille Flat

These Tory Burch Espadrilles have a sophisticated cream and brown color combo. I especially love the contrast of the brown stitching. Plus, they’re on sale.

Clemens Platform Wedge Sandal

Wedges are totally back and this colorful pair deserves a spot in your shoe closet. Take a maximalist approach and pair it with an equally bright outfit or use them to add a pop of color to a white dress.

Surfside Mary Jane Espadrilles

If you wore loafers all fall and winter, switching to these Mary Jane-style espadrilles will be an easy transition. They’re available in four colors and would even look cute worn with ruffled socks.

Embellished Espadrilles

This pair of espadrilles has an equestrian feel with the horse-bit buckle on the toe. They come in both tan and black color options and are under $50.

Thalis Fisherman Espadrilles

I love the buckle straps on these espadrilles. The shoes have a slight platform with a thin rubber sole which will help you be able to walk long distances in them.

Elora Platform Espadrille Sandal

There is no reason to wear uncomfortable shoes to a summer event when you wear these espadrille platform sandals instead. It will barely feel like you’re walking on a heel but you’ll still get a major confidence (and height) boost.

Denim Espadrilles

Denim was all over the spring/summer ’23 runways during fashion week so it’s time to start rocking it head-to-toe. These denim espadrilles are a great way to get in on the trend.

Pilar Interlocking G Embroidered Sandals

If you’re looking to splurge, these Gucci slide espadrilles are begging to be added to your cart. Reviews say that they run narrow so act accordingly.

Lace Up Leather Wedges

The leather straps on this pair of espadrille wedges take the look to the next level. Wear them with a linen skirt and blouse for the ultimate office look.

Collins Espadrille Flat

Florals shouldn’t just be reserved for blouses, dresses and vases. I’d take this floral print pair of espadrilles from Coach over a bouquet any day.