Elegant Envelope Clutches That Can Go from Day to Night

Envelope clutches are known for being the ultimate special occasion and evening bag, but there’s no reason not to bring them to work, too. They’re easy to tote around, sleek and relatively small. You can’t stuff your entire life in these bags. You’re forced to streamline what you need, so that means maybe bringing only two lipsticks and a handful of makeup products you can do touch-ups with. It’ll encourage you to live like a minimalist—in the moment, at least. It won’t change your pack-rat tendencies in your home. Sometimes, when you’re dashing to a fancy event you don’t want to haul your work backpack or a large purse. It’ll become cumbersome to hold onto and weigh you down. If it’s a crowded place, you’ll constantly be dodging people and apologizing for your large bag.

Envelope clutches come in clutch, basically. These bags, much like the post-office version, are easy to open and close. The geometric construction and the envelope line looks sleek, adding a bit of classic style automatically.

We rounded up the most stylish envelope clutches that can transition from day- to evening accessories. These clutches will become your go-to purse as you’re rushing out the door. Our picks include a Rebecca Minkoff number and two clutches that easily convert into cross-body bags—as if you needed another reason to check out these bags.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch Perforated

Add a pop of color to any outfit with this stunning bright blue envelope clutch from Rebecca Minkoff. With the edgy zipper detailing around the top of the envelope and the vibrant snake-skin pattern, this purse will get compliments wherever you go. On the underside of the envelope, there’s a snap closure to keep your valuables safe. The inside is lined and features a slip pocket.

2. ILISHOP Envelope Clutch

An elegant accessory, this envelope clutch comes in black, beige or white. This clutch seamlessly goes from work to a party. The metal detailing around the envelope mouth adds a bit of class and edge. This larger clutch has a special inner pocket for your phone or cards, your wallet and some cosmetics. With a magnetic hook closure, your stuff will remain safe in your bag. This clutch also comes with two removable chain shoulder straps, so you can convert this bag into a crossbody or shoulder bag.

3. Nodykka Envelope Clutch

This millennial pink purse is simple yet versatile. There’s enough room for your essentials, like your wallet, phone, makeup and sunglasses. There’s a slip pocket for cards, if you want to go wallet-less. A magnetic closure makes it easy for you to get in and out of your purse. This clutch comes with a detachable chain link shoulder strap, so you can convert this bag from clutch to crossbody in seconds. The clutch comes in 38 different colors and styles to choose from, if pink is not your favorite.