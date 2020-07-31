Entertaining Drink Coasters That Your Guests Will Actually Use

When you were a kid, you might not have understood why your mom swooped in with a coaster whenever you put your sweating cup on the table. Now as a proud coffee table owner, you know. You know that sharp intake of breath you take when your friend puts their margarita directly onto your most prized piece of furniture all too well. You can almost see the water ring forming, even though seconds have passed. It’s like watching a horror movie. Your home is your sanctuary, and there are no water rings here. Coaster use is mandatory in your home or apartment.

Whether you’re shopping for new coasters or buying coasters for the first time, you want to find memorable coasters. Otherwise, water rings. If you have some of those boring, brown coasters, people’s eyes might glaze right over them. Even if they are directly in front of them. If you get some fun, novelty coasters, they can be cheesy, ironic or cleverly designed. They’re not going to be ignored. The coasters almost become a topic of conversation.

We found the best entertaining drink coasters for you. We found three very different coasters, one funny coaster, one that’s almost like a game and one throwback coaster.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. DIY Cactus Coaster Set

Instead of just laying your coasters flat on your table, take a new approach with this unique coaster set. You get six green coasters, which are water- and heat-resistant, that fit into the flower pot holder. They interlock together to make a cactus. Your guests won’t get condensation on your table, and they’ll have fun making different cacti formations. Who knew that putting coasters back could be so fun?

2. Vinyl Record Disk Coasters

Throw it back to the ’70s with these fun coasters. Whether you’re having a decades party or not, you’ll want to keep these clever coasters around. Each of the six coasters you receive have a rubber disc on the bottom and some cheeky album names on the top, like “Tea Time (Don’t Spill This).” They’re both heat- and water-resistant, as well as non-slip.

3. Zumatico Diva Funny Coasters for Drinks

If you like vintage-inspired coasters, you’ll like this vintage-modern combo. These four women’s catch-phrases might align with some of your current hobbies. In addition to being kind of funny, these coasters will protect your table from spills. They’re made out of Paulownia wood and make great white elephant gifts.