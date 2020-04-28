Stylish Engraved Bracelets That Are Basically Wearable Motivation

Inspiration, motivation, determination — none of these things come easy. Between busy schedules that keep you on your toes and trying to maintain your mental health, it almost feels like some days we’re all just going through the motions. But if there’s a silver lining to any of this, it’s knowing we can all take comfort in the fact that everyone goes through ups and downs. Sometimes you just need to remind your loved ones that they’re awesome and everything will be alright, and if you can’t do this in person, treating them to something sweet, like an engraved bracelet with words of wisdom etched onto the accessory, works just as well.

While we have your attention, let us clarify that, no, romantic partners do not have a monopoly over engraved jewelry. These sentimental accessories are the perfect gift for your mom, sister, best friend, pen pal — basically anyone who could benefit from glancing down and catching sight of a few words of encouragement throughout the day. From chic designer bangles donning simple phrases to laugh-out-loud sentiments that’ll make them smile, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite engraved bracelets below so you can send someone a little cheer and a lot of love they can wear on their wrist.

1. Joycuff Inspirational Bracelets

No matter where you are in life, everyone could use some words of inspiration from time to time. On every Joycuff is a bold reminder to stay true to who you are and keep going, even when the going gets rough. Choose from sayings like “be a warrior, not a worrier” and “she believed she could, so she did” and your message will be hidden inside the skinny cuff. Easily adjustable to fit most wrists, this engraved bracelet is the perfect gift for your mom, sister, best friend — anyone who needs to hear that they are worthy and never, ever alone.

2. Kate Spade New York Idiom Bangles 2 Heart of Gold

Simple, chic bangles are hard to come by these days, but leave it to Kate Spade to come in clutch with this gorgeous engraved bracelet. This beautiful accessory is made from 12-karat gold plated hardware and has the phrase “Heart of Gold” engraved on its interior. It’s the perfect minimalist piece of jewelry for everyday and formal wear you’ll want to gift everyone near and dear to your heart (including you, because #treatyoself).

3. by you Engraved Bangle Hook Bracelet

The best accessories are stackable accessories, and trust us when we say you’re going to want to collect and stack all of these cute bangles from by you. Each engraved bracelet comes with a quote embossed at the center of its exterior, so you can choose from sweet sayings like “I love you to the moon and back” and “no excuses,” or nouns that best represent the wearer like “sister” and “wifey.” But note: The thin bracelet measures 7.25″ in circumference, so it’s best suited for small to medium wrists.