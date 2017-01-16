15 Real-Life Engagement Stories That’ll Seriously Make You Choke Up

Sure, you may roll your eyes at the thought of a group of women gushing over a friend’s sparkly new engagement ring, but admit it: proposals are romantic and exciting and sometimes even pretty hilarious to hear about, even for the most cynical at heart. The proposer often ends up getting nervous and sweaty (even if he or she is 99 percent sure their partner will say yes), the proposee often cries or laughs maniacally or does something else equally emotional and understandable, given the gravity of this kind of #lifemoment.

One of my personal favorite voyeuristic methods of getting my cute proposal–story fix is the Instagram feed of NYC-based custom bridal boutique Stone Fox Bride. In addition to upscale boho gowns and glimpses into owner Molly Guy‘s life (complete with adorable daughters and husband), Stone Fox Bride regularly posts photos of clients’ engagement rings and the proposal stories that go with them. Below, ogle and gush over some of our favorites.