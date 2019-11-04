The Best Engagement Rings Under $500 That You Can Buy on Amazon

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially engagement season, and whether you’re on your way to tying the knot with your S.O. or simply browsing for options that you may find covetable in the future, there are plenty of styles to choose from. The age-old “rule” of thumb positing that an engagement ring should be priced at approximately three months of a person’s annual income is kind of outdated, if you ask me. If you’re like me (and well, a lot of my millennial peers), you’re probably also on-board with a more modest and unique (and wallet-friendly) engagement ring that would allow you and your partner to say, go on an elaborate vacation or put a down payment on a home rather than drop a fortune on a piece of jewelry. In fact, I once told a long-term ex boyfriend that I’d rather receive a pair of Maison Margiela’s iconic Tabi boots rather than a diamond ring from my potential fiance during the proposal.

With that being said however, and in the name of being at least, semi traditional, it is nice to have a wearable token of your special day to remember you vows and let potential suitors know that you’re definitely taken. You can get just about anything you can dream of on Amazon these days, and yes, engagement and weddings rings happen to be one of them. While you may be skeptical about the massive e-tailer selling such a sentimental piece of jewelry, there are some very impressive rings that not only look as luxe as their pricier counterparts, but also are (somehow) affordably priced under $500.

1. Gem Stone King Sterling Silver Cabochon Opal Ring

For those who prefer gem stones to diamonds, this opal and sterling silver ring is a gorgeous choice that won’t break the bank.

2. Pandora Jewelry Square Sparkle Halo Ring

This rose gold square-cut engagement ring rivals it’s pricier counterparts, thanks to its clear cut cubic zirconia jewel that shines like the real deal.

3. DovEggs Moissanite Sterling Silver Engagement Ring

This sterling silver ring is designed to enhance the shine effect of the moissanite with a higher reflective index. It’s also hypoallergenic and won’t tarnish.

4. TWJC Yellow Gold 14K Solid Engagement Ring

This affordable 14K engagement ring features a one carat stone and comes wrapped in gift boxing, making the delivery process extra simple.