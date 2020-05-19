The Best Elastic Waist Jeans That Go With Office & Weekend Attire

Trying to find the perfect pair of jeans is the equivalent of searching for a needle in a haystack: Time consuming and incredibly frustrating. This isn’t to say your ideal pair of denim isn’t out there; it just takes some trial and error before you come across the perfect fit. Some women prefer their jeans to flare at the bottom or cut off at the ankle, some like their pants to hug each and every curve or wear like a pair borrowed from their boyfriend’s wardrobe. But we’ll let you in on a secret: You can have the best of both worlds by investing in a pair of the best elasti waist jeans that won’t constrict your tummy or make you look frumpy.

Now, we know what you’re probably thinking. Elastic waist jeans? The concept sounds too good to be true, right? But like jeggings, elastic waist jeans are the real deal and if you value comfort, you’re going to want to buy pairs in bulk. These pants are roomy, stretchy and incredibly stylish, so rather than sacrifice fashion for leisure or vice versa, with these elastic waist jeans, you can have it all.

1. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans

You really can’t go wrong with any pair of Levis, but we especially love a pair of Levi skinnies that offer a little wiggle room. The elastic waist jeans give wearers the best of both worlds: a snug fit in all the right places doesn’t lose its shape, plus super stretch that lasts from day to night. Made from a combination of cotton, polyester and elastane, the pants are mid-rise with a pull-on waistband and a tummy-slimming panel (definitely a plus on days when you feel a little bloated). The pair also comes in a few different colors, like wine tasting mauve and noir black.

2. HUE Women's Ripped Knee Denim Leggings

Whoever said leggings weren’t pants obviously never owned a jegging (and how sad for them). HUE’s denim leggings are a fashion statement all their own: They’re stretchy and stylish, with naturally placed rips at the knees and though the front pockets aren’t real (gotcha!), the pair does feature two back pockets for your cell, keys, hands, etc. The pair comes in three colors (ink wash, black and white) and is made from a combination of cotton and spandex.

3. LEE Women's Sculpting Fit Slim Leg Pull on Jean

Business casual can be comfy, too, you know. If you’re constantly on the lookout for a pair of pants that are office-appropriate but that don’t feel overly corporate and stiff, look no further than LEE. These elastic waist jeans are slim fit, tailored to your physique and come in a range of colors so if your company is cool with denim, awesome! If not, there are over 12 styles to choose from that look a little more professional. Each pair is mid-rise and features fun details like functional back pockets. Don’t be fooled, though — the front scoop pockets and fly are just for show.