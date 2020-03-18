These Egyptian Cotton Sheets Will Bring You the Most Luxurious Sleep Of Your Life

Your bedroom should be a sleepy utopia where every piece of decor incentivizes calm and maximum comfort. And sure, the trendy products you find scattered across social media like salt lamps and essential oil diffusers do contribute to the kind of zen ambiance we’re describing, but if you don’t have an influencer’s budget to redo your room, start with the basics. After all, the foundation of a good night’s rest is the bedding you’re snuggling into every night, and for the dreamiest of sleeps, we highly recommend treating yourself to a pair of silky-smooth Egyptian cotton sheets.

Yes, those Egyptian cotton sheets — the ones you might recall a very topless Jesse Spencer singing about in the 2003 Brittany Murphy film Uptown Girls. The ones that are the linear definition of elegance and luxury and give 5-star hotel bedding a run for its money. Traditionally, Egyptian cotton is hand-picked in Egypt, where, thanks to the Nile River nourishing the soil, the material grows it’s most optimally. However, it’s in high demand, and as a result, is now grown worldwide. Depending on your budget, both options deliver a great night’s sleep.

Bottom line: no one’s running the world on poor sleep. How many hours of quality shut-eye you clock in on an average night affects your quality of life — from your energy levels and your appetite to your memory, blood pressure and everything in between. So think of buying new sheets as an investment in your health: The better you sleep, the better you’ll feel, and you really can’t put a price on waking up on the right side of the bed every morning. To help, we’ve rounded up the best Egyptian cotton sheets sets below.

1. eLuxurySupply 1000 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets Set

In case you were skeptical about this brand’s authenticity, eLuxurySupply sheets are made of cotton directly sourced from the Nile River basin. The cotton is also a long staple, which speaks to its high quality. The sheets are constructed via a four-over, one-under single-ply sateen weave, guaranteeing a luxurious feel and durability over years of use, and come in a range of sizes (depending on color): Choose from full, queen, Olympic queen, king and California king, and colors like ivory, sage, navy blue and taupe.

2. Thread Spread True Luxury 1000-Thread-Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets

Thread Spread is on a mission to offer customers a lavish sleep situation while also doing right by Mother Earth. Their Egyptian Cotton sheets are no exception: Constructed with 100 percent long staple Egyptian cotton yarn, this set is durable, sustainable, natural and oh-so-silky smooth to the touch. The sheets come in over 20 colors to best match your decor — but the best part is, these shades are made from eco-friendly, chemical-free dyes. Comfy for you, healthy for the environment.

3. Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets

Woven from Egyptian cotton yard, Mayfair’s sheets guarantee a 5-star sleep experience comparable to a luxury hotel stay. Now that’s what we consider a good night’s rest. The set boasts an 800 thread count, and comes in an impressive array of colors, from taupe to plum and lilac.